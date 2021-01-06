Art Notes: Napa Valley arts online in January

The cost is $325. Register for either class at www.nancywillis.com/classes. For more information, email nancy@nancywillis.com.

Folk singer John McCutcheon’s virtual concert

Folk troubadour John McCutcheon, a master musician, storyteller, stand-up comic, political commentator and sing-along leader, presents a virtual concert on Saturday, Jan. 9, at 4 p.m.

McCutcheonhas to toured in California for more than 30 years and has often performed at the Sebastiani Theatre in Sonoma. He said he is doing the concert “because we want those folks who’ve brought us together all these years to survive these times, and if you buy from a presenter, they get a cut of the sales.” The concert will include new songs and stories, plu sold favorites.

McCutcheon’s music conveys the message that our global family can make the world a better place by working together. Called a musician for the ages in all of its meanings, he draws no lines between children and adults. “Anyone who enjoys the honest rewards of folk music is welcome.”