Art Notes: Napa Valley Youth Symphony celebrates with Brazil

The Napa Valley Youth Symphony will present a concert celebrating the bicentennial anniversary of Brazil’s independence at 6 p.m. on Dec. 17 at Taube Atrium Theater in the War Memorial Veterans Building in San Francisco.

Fresh from their European tour this summer, theYouth Symphony will provide a musical journey through classical and Brazilian folk and popular music.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The performance, underwritten by the Brazilian Consulate in San Francisco, APEXBrasil and Funarte, will be attended by Ambassador Adalnio Senna-Ganem, counsel general for Brazil in San Francisco and Eugenio Garcia Lima, deputy consul in San Francisco.

Led by conductor Alan Anibal De Souza Ramos, a native of Brazil, the musicians will showcase modernist orchestral pieces, including “Bachianas Brasileiras” by Heitor Villa-Lobos and Antonio Carlos Gomes' opera “Lo Schiavo.” Popular Brazilian offerings will include “Girl from Ipanema” by Antônio Carlos Jobim, “Aquarela do Brasil” by Ary Barroso, and "Tico-Tico no fubá," written by Zequinha de Abreu and popularized by Chiquinha Gonzaga.

Special guests performing for the celebration will be Angelica de la Riva soprano winner of the Carlos Gomes Cultural Merit Award, and pianist Max Barros, the Diapason’s “Discovery Award” winner. Barros will be playing “Cenas Brasileiras” by Wagner Tiso, and de la Riva will sing the popular selections above in addition to classical works by Villa-Lobos.

Tickets for the Dec. 17 performance are $10 per person and are available on Eventbrite and may be accessed through the Napa Valley Youth Symphony website at www.nvyso.org.

The 2022-23 performance schedule and season performance tickets are available at www.nvyso.org.

Taube Atrium Theater in the War Memorial Veterans Building is at 401 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco.

Potter's Open House

Karen Winograd is hosting a Winter Pottery Open Studio for two weekends, on Dec. 3-4 and 10-11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2394 Big Ranch Road in Napa. She is donating 15% of all sales to the Napa Food Bank. For more information visit karenwinogradpoettery.com or call 707-227-8556. The studio can also be visited by appointment.

Workshops with Nancy Willis

Napa Valley artist Nancy Willis is offering painting and printmaking sessions in my Napa studio "designed to take the stress out of the holidays and put fun back into your holiday to-do list."

The workshops include:

-- Sunday, Dec. 4: Holiday accordion journal and card-making $125, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Includes a hot beverage and pastries while you create an accordion journal, along with gift tags and small cards.

-- Friday Dec. 16: Paint mini canvas ornaments, accompanied by adult beverages, $95, includes mini canvases, wine and cheese

-- Saturday, Dec. 17: Tree panel and ornament painting, $95, 2 to 4:30 p.m. includes canvases and one tree panel

For more information, email nancy@nancywillis.com or visit nancywillis.com.

A question of princesses

Napa author Hillary Homzie says it's OK for parents to buy princess related products/toys and books for the holidays.

Homzie, who is on faculty at Sonoma State, has just published "If You Were a Princess: True Stories of Brave Leaders from Around the World" (Simon & Schuster). It's a picture book, illustrated by Udayana Lugo, for children ages 5-9.

Homzie's book features the achievements of actual princesses, past and present from from Jordan to Korea, from the Netherlands to India, including one who researched cancer at Harvard and a princess from North Africa who is a coder.

Homzie's father’s family is from North Africa and she was proud to include a North African princess in the book.a

The information is presented in sidebars so the main story of three girls who want to learn about princesses can be read to a very young child as well as to a primary school student.