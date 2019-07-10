Learn to draw, paint and sculpt animals in a week-long camp for artists at the Carolyn Parr Nature Center, 10 a.m. to noon, July 15-19.
The Nature Drawing Art Camp is for ages 6-12 to explore different art techniques while learning about the animals. Each class will build on the previous class.
The camp will end with an art show on the final day. Campers will make a portfolio of art to bring home.
The cost is $100 for members and $125 for non-members and includes all materials. Call 707-255-6465 for more information.