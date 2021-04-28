Art Notes: News from the Napa arts community

Three meal options will be available for pre-order from Tre Posti. Meals will be themed for each film and will only be available for purchase prior to each event.

Napa Valley Writers invites submissions

Napa Valley Writers (NVW) is inviting submissions for original, unpublished works in fiction, poetry, and creative writing.

You must be a current member of Napa Valley Writers. To become a member, visit napavalleywriters.net.

The club is currently offering a membership special. Persons submitting to the club’s 2021 anthology who are not current club members, need not join for the current year but must pay next year’s (July 2021-June 2022) dues in advance. Those dues are $45 plus a $20 initiation fee. Those new members will not be reported to CWC until July 1, 2021.

There is a limit of two submissions, either in a single genre or across genres. No untitled submissions will be accepted.

All submissions must be in 12-point Times New Roman font. The maximum length for poetry is 50 lines, single-spaced. The maximum length for fiction and creative non-fiction is 2,500 words, double-spaced.