Art Notes: News from the Napa community

Open Studios continues

The Napa Valley Open Studios continues on the weekend of Sept. 24 and 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It's a chance to visit 70 Napa artists in their homes, studios and shared spaces.

View and print the Open Studios catalogue and map at artnv.org or pick up copies at Jessel Gallery, 1019 Atlas Peak Road, Napa and Art Gallery Napa Valley, 1307 First St., Napa.

Open Studio Napa Valley artists are also showing their work at Jessel Gallery and Art Gallery Napa Valley.

'Dangerous Games' closes Sunday

“Dangerous Games: Treacherous Toys We Loved as Kids,” the hit show at the Napa Valley Museum featuring tantalizingly toxic toys, closes on Sunday, Sept. 25.

It's a chance to revisit the wacky, whammo, wonderful world of Slip ‘N Slides, Lawn Darts, Creepy Crawlers, Clackers and other memorable childhood past-times.

The museum store is stocked with board games likeTwister, Candy Land, Clue, Parcheesi, toys such as Evel Knievel Stunt Cycle and retro candy.

"Sally Schmitt: Six California Kitchens," featuring the cookbook and memoir from the founder of Yountville's French Laundry, is in the Spotlight Gallery until Oct. 2.

The museum is open Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville. Info, www.napavalleymuseum.org.

Napa Valley Writers’ Salon at Jessel Gallery

Jessel Gallery will host the Napa Valley Writers’ Salon on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Meet five Napa Valley writers who have published new books in 2022 for wine and hors d’oeuvres with conversations, book signings and a Q&A.

-- Lenore Hirsh, president of Napa Valley Writers, drew on her experiences as an education to write her first novel, "Schooled: Confessions of a Rookie Vice Principal," a highly readable romp, full of love and heart.”

-- Linda Sheehan an author, golfer and horseback rider, has just published her second novel, "Fore Play," which Kirkus Reviews calls “a seamy, steamy, comedy of errors.” Her first novel "Decanted" was a Reader’s Favorite 2022 Bronze Medal award winner.

-- Paul Wagner, founder of Wagner PR, retired from a career promoting and teaching about wine at Napa Valley College to become a full-time writer of mystery novels set in the High Sierras. He will be introducing his third book in the Dan Courwright mystery series, "Holes in the Ground."

Michael Waterson, a journalist turned poet and playwright and member of the the Irish folk band Kith & Kin, is the author of "Cosmology of Heaven & Hell," a collection of poetry.

-- Sasha Paulsen, a long-time journalist and features editor at the Napa Valley Register, has published "Where Time Begins," a novel set in the Kingdom of Tonga. Her first novel "Dancing on the Spider's Web," was a national semi-finalist for the BookLife award.

Jessel Gallery is at 1019 Atlas Peak Road, Napa. Info, www.jesselgallery.com, 707-257-2350

News from Napa Valley Photographers

Beginning on Monday, Sept. 26, the Napa Valley Photographic Society will hold its monthly meetings at the Napa Senior Activity Center at 1500 Jefferson St., Napa. For more information, visit their web site, www.napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.

