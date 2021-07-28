 Skip to main content
Art Notes: News from the Napa community
Art Notes: News from the Napa community

World Trade Center

Smoke billows from one of the towers of the World Trade Center and flames as debris explodes from the second tower in New York. 

 Associated Press

Most people can't remember what they did a week ago, and certainly not 20 years ago. But everyone remembers what they were doing on Sept. 11, 2001. That day is forever forged into our minds as we, the entire country, watched the tragedy unfold on live television.

The Jarvis Conservatory will honor the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy by showing "A Visual History of The World Trade Center" with four screenings at 1, 2:15, 3:30 and 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. Presented in collaboration with film director, Monte Diamond, the screenings will be free for Napa Valley community

The film is broken into four sections, four moments from the history of The World Trade Center set to the four movements of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s symphony “Scheherezade.”

The first is aspirational, showing the imagination and skill that went into making the buildings. The second story shows the towers in a variety of films as they became part of the lore of New York filmmaking for over 27 years. In the third, Phillippe Petit puts them and himself on the map with his spectacular feat of skill and daring as he tight-rope walks the span of the two structures. And in the fourth, the collapse of the Towers brings out bravery and caring - the best of humanity on the worst of all possible days.

Running time is 30 minutes. Admission to this event requires a reservation. Only online reservations are accepted. No phone calls, please. Visit jarvisconservatory.com to make a reservation. 

Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. 

Friday Night Music at Sebastiani

The Friday Night Music Series is back at Sebastiani Vineyards. The series, which began on July 23, will continue every Friday through the end of September.   

Gates opening at 5:30 p.m. with music starting at 6 p.m. The entry fee is $5 for Sebastiani Wine Club members and $10 for non-members. This fee includes a commemorative glass and a welcome splash.

There will also be wines available by the glass and by the bottle. Outside food is allowed outside and the Picazo Food Truck will be there every week through Sept. 24.

The schedule is: 

July 30: Jami Jamison Band

Aug. 6: T Luc and the Tight Suits

Aug. 13: Fabulous Cruise Tones

Aug. 20:  The Pulsators

Aug. 27: Fast Times

Sept. 3: Rewind

Sept. 10: The Humdinger Band

Sept. 17: Big Blu Soul Revue

Sept. 24: Stax City

For more information, visit 

www.happeningsonomacounty.com/events/692/friday-night-music-series-at-sebastiani-vineyards-winery/.

Auditions at NVC

 Napa Valley College Performing Arts is accepting audition videos for the fall musical production, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” The deadline to submit audition videos is Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 11:59 p.m.

"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" is a one-act musical that stages a spelling bee contest against a backdrop of drama. The musical includes nine primary characters: six spelling bee contestants, including last year's champ, and three administrators, including a felon doing community service. A small supporting cast moves the story along.

To submit an audition video, prepare a video performing a 30-second to one-minute song excerpt plus a joke, upload to YouTube or Vimeo and send the video link to MHamilton@napavalley.edu by the deadline. Those cast in the production must be 16 years or older and must enroll in the corresponding Napa Valley College Theater Arts course upon admission. Students will be required to provide documentation that they are fully vaccinated for Covid-19 vaccination or request an exemption to be enrolled in the course. For information about signing up for a vaccine, please visit: https://myturn.ca.gov.

Rehearsals begin on Monday, Aug. 30 and performances will take place in the Performing Arts Center at Napa Valley College Nov. 5 to 7 and 12 to 14. The production will be directed by Olivia Cowell, with music direction by Dr. Christina Howell, coordinator of music/director of vocal studies.

For more details, including a synopsis of the play, performingartsnapavalley.org/auditions-25th-annual-putnam-county-spelling-bee-2/.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

