Art Notes: News from the Napa community

Most people can't remember what they did a week ago, and certainly not 20 years ago. But everyone remembers what they were doing on Sept. 11, 2001. That day is forever forged into our minds as we, the entire country, watched the tragedy unfold on live television.

The Jarvis Conservatory will honor the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy by showing "A Visual History of The World Trade Center" with four screenings at 1, 2:15, 3:30 and 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. Presented in collaboration with film director, Monte Diamond, the screenings will be free for Napa Valley community

The film is broken into four sections, four moments from the history of The World Trade Center set to the four movements of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s symphony “Scheherezade.”

The first is aspirational, showing the imagination and skill that went into making the buildings. The second story shows the towers in a variety of films as they became part of the lore of New York filmmaking for over 27 years. In the third, Phillippe Petit puts them and himself on the map with his spectacular feat of skill and daring as he tight-rope walks the span of the two structures. And in the fourth, the collapse of the Towers brings out bravery and caring - the best of humanity on the worst of all possible days.