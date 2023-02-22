Local historian and Napa Valley Register columnist Rebecca Yerger will present "Nom de plume: The Inspiring Works of Napa Valley's Early Women Writers," on Thursday, March 2, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Napa County Library, Community Meeting Room, 580 Coombs St., Napa.

In celebration of Women's History Month, Yerger looks back at local female authors over time. From famed foodie M.F.K. Fisher to Hollywood icon Frances Marion, she will explore how the Napa Valley inspired these trailblazing women.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Registration is required at napawomenwriters.eventbrite.com. This event is available to attend in person or virtually over Zoom. Please specify the type of ticket you would like when registering. For more information, call 707-253-4235.

'Carmen' at Jarvis

The Jarvis Conservatory Art Film series presents "Carmen," filmed at the Sydney Harbor and presented by Opera Australia and Handa Opera, in one screening at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. Tickets are $20. Bizet’s immortal love story is filled with seductive melodies, and fiery Spanish rhythms as it tells the story of the soldier, Don José who abandons his childhood sweetheart and deserts the army when he falls under the spell of the alluring gypsy, Carmen.

Tickets are $20. More information is at jarvisconservatory.com.

Mick LaSalle - Oscar Talk!

It's Oscar time and San Francisco Chronicle film critic Mick LaSalle will return for his annual Napa Valley appearance on Wednesday, March 8 at 7 p.m. at Blue Note Napa. LaSalle will discuss this year’s crop of Oscar contenders, his picks, pans and predictions, and will take questions from the audience, including, "Who will win best picture?" Will you agree?

LaSalle is the author of "Complicated Women: Sex and Power in Pre-Code Hollywood" (2000), a history/critical study of the actresses who worked during the pre-censorship "pre-Code'' era of 1929-1934. The book was followed by "Dangerous Men: Pre-Code Hollywood and the Birth of the Modern Man" (2002); "The Beauty of the Real: What Hollywood Can Learn from Contemporary French Actresses" (2012); and "Dream State: California in the Movies" (2021).

La Salle discussion will be moderated by Barry Martin, morning host at 99.3 The Vine, La. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $25 and are available at www.bluenotenapa.com. Blue Note at 1030 Main St., Napa.

Thanks to support provided by the William & Flora Hewlett Foundation and North Bay Arts Fund, Arts Council Napa Valley has funded 12 local projects and programs through their winter 2022 Community Fund grant program.

The recipients are:

— Napa Reads: The Epic Fail of Arturo Zamora, Napa County Office of Education

Students in grades four through eight throughout Napa County will receive a copy of “The Epic Fail of Arturo Zamora” through the community-wide Napa Reads program and will design visual, written or performance art projects centering around these topics.

— Viva Mariachi Festival, Napa Valley College

The 2023 Viva Mariachi! Festival is a two-day program of mariachi performances for Napa youth, their families, educators and the public to celebrate Mexican music and culture. Award-winning youth ensembles from Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Santa Rosa will demonstrate what’s possible when a community develops a Mariachi music program for its students. For more information, visit: www.PerformingArtsNapaValley.org

— "A River Calms Our Wild," mosaic project at Willow Elementary School, Kristina Young

Napa artist Kristina Young will create "A River Calms Our Wild," a permanent sensory path of mosaic stepping stones, for Willow Elementary in collaboration with 92 third-grade students and their teachers. The curriculum-inspired artwork will depict the Napa River and be installed as a welcoming entryway on campus.

— Health is Wealth, Oke Junior

Local music artist Oke Junior will collaborate with local wellness organizations around Napa to address mental health issues impacting our youth during the Health is Wealth Tour. He will engage with the students through conversation and performing arts on various local high school campuses throughout the tour.

— Creating in Place, Children's Museum of Napa Valley

The mission is for Napa County children to have the opportunity to become published artists, own their published work, and have it showcased in this collection of creative work throughout Napa County. For more information, visit: www.CMONV.org

— Napa Utility Box Wraps, Clark Harding

Local musician Clark Harding plans to wrap three Utility Boxes in Napa with original art from Napa County artists.

— The Artists Trellis, Nancy Willis

The Artist Trellis is a series of collaborative printmaking events intended to create a ripple effect of awareness for the arts. Artist Nancy Willis and four fellow artists will host a diverse list of industry and civic leaders for art-making studio sessions.

— Napa Valley Mustard Celebration, Jessel Miller

For the first time in history, the entire Napa Valley from American Canyon to Calistoga joins forces to create a united event honoring the beauty, diversity, art, and commerce of Napa Valley. This is a Valley Wide series of local events celebrating the Mustard Season taking place between January and March of 2023. For more information, visit: www.NapaValleyMustardCelebration.com

— 2023 season for Valley Players

This season, Valley Players performs "August: Osage County" by Tracy Letts, "Men on Boats" by Jaclyn Backhaus, and summer readings at Temple Beth Shalom and Enchanted Hills Camp Lighthouse for the Blind. For more information, visit: www.Valley-Players.com

— 17th annual A Cappella Extravaganza, Napa High School Choral Boosters

Napa, Vintage and American Canyon high school vocal music groups performed at the Uptown Theatre with four semi-professional and collegiate performing groups and a professional headliner M•pact in an annual fundraiser for Napa High School's Vocal Music Workshop.

— Napa Valley Wildlife Mural, Phase One, Afsoon Razavi

Local artist Afsoon Razavi plans to create an outdoor mural depicting wildlife native in their natural habitat in the city of Napa. This phase of the process will be spent doing the research, development and planning required to get the mural completed.

— Tacos for the Arts, Mikey Kelly and Israel Valencia

These two artists are using tacos as a means to bring together the creative community of Napa Valley to meet, hang out, talk and connect. They’ll provide the tacos and artists will provide the conversation.

