Art Notes: News from the Napa community

Open Studios meeting

The Napa Valley Open Studios Tour will hold an informational meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 17 at the Art Association Center, 1520 Behrens St., Napa.

For all artists applying for or interested in finding out about participating in the Art Association of Napa Valley Open Studios Tour 2021, this is a change to get answers to questions and help with application and meet new interested artists.

For more information, email Karen Winograde at karenwinograde@gmail.com.

Shakespeare Summer Stroll

Napa Valley College (NVC) Performing Arts and Shakespeare Napa Valley (SNV) Student Company are accepting audition videos for the summer production, “Shakespeare Summer Stroll.” The deadline to submit audition videos is Monday, May 24, at 11:59 p.m.

The production of will takes place outdoors at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art on July 16, 17 and 18.

The performance will feature Shakespearean monologues, scenes and sonnets interwoven with the art exhibits and sculpture park on display throughout the 217-acre property in the Carneros region.