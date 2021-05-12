 Skip to main content
Art Notes: News from the Napa community

Open Studios meeting

The Napa Valley Open Studios Tour will hold an informational meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 17 at the Art Association Center, 1520 Behrens St., Napa.

For all artists applying for or interested in finding out about participating in the Art Association of Napa Valley Open Studios Tour 2021, this is a change to get answers to questions and help with application and meet new interested artists.

For more information, email Karen Winograde at karenwinograde@gmail.com.

Shakespeare Summer Stroll

Napa Valley College (NVC) Performing Arts and Shakespeare Napa Valley (SNV) Student Company are accepting audition videos for the summer production, “Shakespeare Summer Stroll.” The deadline to submit audition videos is Monday, May 24, at 11:59 p.m.

The production of will takes place outdoors at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art on July 16, 17 and 18.

The performance will feature Shakespearean monologues, scenes and sonnets interwoven with the art exhibits and sculpture park on display throughout the 217-acre property in the Carneros region.

To submit an audition video, prepare a one to two-minute video performing a Shakespeare monologue, sonnet or the prologue from "Henry V" and send the video link to MHamilton@napavalley.edu by May 24 deadline. Those cast in the production must be 16 years or older and must enroll in the corresponding Napa Valley College Theater Arts course upon admission.

Virtual rehearsals begin on Monday, June 14 and move to in-person rehearsals at di Rosa beginning on July 6. The production will be directed by Olivia Cowell, NVC Theater Arts adjunct instructor professional director and choreographer.

For more details, including the prologue from Henry V, visit https://performingartsnapavalley.org/auditions-shakespeare-summer-stroll/.

'Songs of Gratitude' on KQED

Festival Napa Valley's "Songs of Gratitude" will air on KQED on May 14 at 8 p.m.  

Filmed at Napa Valley venues during the pandemic shut-down, "Songs of Gratitude" features performances that showcase the beauty of Napa and the ability of music to inspire hope for the promise of the future.

Additional air dates at May 15 at 2 a.m.on KQED/PBS Channel 9, and on May 16 at 3 p.m., and June 27 at 3 p.m. on KQED PLUS.

Napa Valley College Performing Arts Presents

Napa Valley College presents "A Chorus Line" on May 14.

Encore Virtual Performance of 'A Chorus Line'

Napa Valley College (NVC) Performing Arts presents an encore virtual performance of its critically acclaimed digital production of “A Chorus Line” for one night only, Friday, May 14  at 7 p.m.

This reimagined production of “A Chorus Line” focuses on a group of actors and dancers auditioning for a show during the COVID-19 global pandemic, virtually. It includes the hits “What I Did for Love, “One,” “I Can Do That,” “At the Ballet,” “The Music and the Mirror,” and “I Hope I Get It” among others.

Admission is pay what you can. To learn more and watch the production, visit PerformingArtsNapaValley.org.

A visit with Simon Bull to discuss his art and his creative process.

