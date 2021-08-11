Art Notes: News from the Napa community

Comedy at Lucky Penny

Lucky Penny presents three comedians on stage for one live show at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14.

San Francisco Bay Area comic Gina Stahl-Haven has been performing in the comedy and improv world for over 15 years and is the second-place winner of the 2019 San Francisco International Comedy Competition (the first woman in 34 years and the only woman other than Ellen Degeneres to hold this title).

Steve Ausburne produces comedy shows throughout wine country and the Bay Area.

Jon Lehre has performed throughout Northern California, including at The Punch Line and Cobb’s Comedy Club, and has competed in the 2018 Sacramento Comedy Competition and the 2020 San Diego Comedy Competition.

All seats are $25; more information is at luckypennynapa.com. The Lucky Penny Community Arts Center is at 1758 Industrial Way, Napa.

Due to the current Covid surge, Lucky Penny Productions will require proof of vaccination or negative test within 72 hours before admission to this week’s comedy show. Also, masks are required indoors regardless of vaccination status, except for the performers onstage.

