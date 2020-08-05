Art Notes: News from the Napa Valley arts community

Podcasting help from Napa Valley Writers

Podcasts are surging in popularity. They’re free and easy to access from your phone, tablet, or computer. Easy and inexpensive to create, distribute and promote, podcasts are a great tool to create awareness of your name and your work. This talk will discuss podcasts and the podcast market, focusing on writing-related podcasts currently available. They will also talk about how to create a compelling podcast that will keep listeners coming back, how to record and distribute your podcast, and ways to promote your podcast that won’t break your budget.