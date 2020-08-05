Art Notes: News from the Napa Valley arts community

Lucky Penny in Concert debuts Aug. 7
New Video Theatre project features familiar performers
Lucky Penny Productions’ latest Video Theatre creation is set for a virtual opening night on Friday, Aug. 7, as “For the Love of It: Lucky Penny in Concert” premieres.
The on-demand video show will be available through the weekend of Aug. 7-9.
The virtual concert features many performers familiar to Lucky Penny fans, and a few special guests. Full details and virtual tickets for the show will be posted at www.luckypennynapa.com. The concert will be offered on a pay-what-you-can basis. All virtual ticket purchasers will receive a link to the online performance that will be usable through the upcoming weekend.
“We spent about 18 hours recording performances in a socially distanced, masked, and sanitized fashion,” said Artistic Director Taylor Bartolucci. “Now we are editing, with the goal of creating a show that’s heartfelt and fun and entertaining, and that reminds us all of the joys of live performance.”
Lucky Penny Video Theatre is a new way of providing entertainment content for remote viewing while the pandemic limits live theatre possibilities. Donations to the company’s Pandemic Survival Fund are welcome. An online donation can be made at www.luckypennynapa.com. Donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. Contact Lucky Penny by email to info@luckypennynapa.com or call 707-266-6305.
Jessel Gallery auction
The Jessel Gallery’s online auction continues in August with paintings by Libby Anderson, Guy Buffet, J Dunster, Kristin Eaton, Charlotte Fitzgerald, Gary Huntress, Elana Katsyura, Jessel Miller and Kristin Pallas. View the artwork and starting bid prices at jesselgallery.com/auction
The Jessel Gallery is at 1019 Atlas Peak Road, Napa. For details, call (707) 257-2350.
Podcasting help from Napa Valley Writers
Napa Valley Writers presents “From Your Lips to Their Ears: Podcasting Basics” on Aug. 12, 7-9 p.m. via Zoom.
Lise Quintana, a podcaster since 2003, most recently with Living Large in America, livinglargeinamerica.com, is the guest speaker for the online meeting. Register via napavalleywriters.net.
Podcasts are surging in popularity. They’re free and easy to access from your phone, tablet, or computer. Easy and inexpensive to create, distribute and promote, podcasts are a great tool to create awareness of your name and your work. This talk will discuss podcasts and the podcast market, focusing on writing-related podcasts currently available. They will also talk about how to create a compelling podcast that will keep listeners coming back, how to record and distribute your podcast, and ways to promote your podcast that won’t break your budget.
Stephen Bakalyar will be August’s member reader.
Napa Valley Writers, a branch of the California Writers Club, currently holds meetings via Zoom. For more information, contact publicity_nvw@outlook.com or visit napavalleywriters.net.
Music in the Vineyards is online
Music in the Vineyards, the annual chamber music festival in Napa Valley, is taking place online this year, offering free concerts throughout August. It began on Wednesday, with a performance at Domaine Carneros at 7:30 p.m. and continues on Friday, Aug. 7, at 7:30 p.m., at Frogs Leap Winery, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 5 p.m. at Charles Krug Winery and on Sunday, Aug. 9, at 5 p.m. at Chimney Rock Winery.
The performances for MITV@Home are free. However, donations are accepted to support the musicians during the COVID-19 shutdown.
This is the 26th season of Music in the Vineyards. For more information or to register, visit musicinthevineyards.org, call 707-258-5559 or email info@musicinthevineyards.org.
