Art Notes: News from the Napa Valley arts community
ART NOTES

Art Notes: News from the Napa Valley arts community

An artists’ cigar box auction

Jessel Arts Gallery’s online auction of artists’ whimsical cigar boxes closes at 5 p.m. on Jan. 31.

Works include Ann Sullivan’s “Piggly Wiggly”; Debbie Griffith’s “Giraffe;” Cynthia “Zelda” Schiff’ “Monkey Business,” and Debbie Dean’s “Frog Friendly” cigar boxes. Jessel Miller’s works include “Dear Dog Cigar Box,” “Home is where the Goat Is” and “Moovin’ On.”

View the works and place a bid at jesselgallery.com/auction.

‘The Napa Murder of Anita Fagiani Andrews’

Napa Bookmine hosts a virtual author hour on Thursday, Jan. 28, at 6 p.m. with local author and retired judge Raymond A. Guadagni to discuss his new book, “The Napa Murder of Anita Fagiani Andrews: A Cold Case That Caught a Serial Killer.”

No purchase is necessary to attend, but you can order the book www.napabookmine.com. RSVP to read@napabookmine.com to participate.

Weekend walks at di Rosa

Di Rosa will open its outdoor areas to visitors on Jan. 30 and 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is $10 for ages 18 and up, free for members to explore, picnic and view the outdoor sculptures on the 2-mile loop through the property. No reservations are needed.

For more information, visit www.dirosaart.org or call 707-226-5991. The di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art is at 5200 Sonoma Highway in Napa.

A Virtual Ten-Minute Play Festival

The Winters Theatre Company (WTC) is presenting a podcast production for their second annual Ten-Minute Play Festival.

First produced in early 2020, right before the pandemic shelter-in-place began, the inaugural Ten-Minute Play Festival featured eight plays with storylines ranging from astronauts in love to a young man coming out about his love of opera music.

Ten-Minute Festival organizers Ana Kormos and Jim Hewlett wanted to continue the festival in 2021, but were concerned that the pandemic would not allow for an in-person theater event, so they reinvented the festival as a podcast. Script submissions were solicited, and 99 scripts arrived from across the U.S. as well as Australia and New Zealand.

A podcast of the eight scripts selected will be available through Sunday Feb. 2, on the Winters Theatre Company website, winterstheatre.org.

