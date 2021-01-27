Art Notes: News from the Napa Valley arts community

Admission is $10 for ages 18 and up, free for members to explore, picnic and view the outdoor sculptures on the 2-mile loop through the property. No reservations are needed.

For more information, visit www.dirosaart.org or call 707-226-5991. The di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art is at 5200 Sonoma Highway in Napa.

A Virtual Ten-Minute Play Festival

The Winters Theatre Company (WTC) is presenting a podcast production for their second annual Ten-Minute Play Festival.

First produced in early 2020, right before the pandemic shelter-in-place began, the inaugural Ten-Minute Play Festival featured eight plays with storylines ranging from astronauts in love to a young man coming out about his love of opera music.

Ten-Minute Festival organizers Ana Kormos and Jim Hewlett wanted to continue the festival in 2021, but were concerned that the pandemic would not allow for an in-person theater event, so they reinvented the festival as a podcast. Script submissions were solicited, and 99 scripts arrived from across the U.S. as well as Australia and New Zealand.