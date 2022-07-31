Art Notes: News from the Napa Valley community

Meet the author

Author Henry Michalski will join the August Book Discussion at the Napa County Library on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 1 to 2 p.m.

Michalski, a retired Napa history teacher, is the author of the August book selection "Torn Lilacs: A True Story of Love, Defiance and Hope." He tells the story of his parents, Polish Jews during World War II who survived prison camps, starvation, and Nazi and Soviet brutality, and were able to find the courage to persevere and see miracles in the most desperate circumstances.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Michalski will read a selection from and discuss his experiences writing this book, which was winner of the International Press Award, Judaism, and the Independent Book Award, Biography. "Torn Lilacs" is now required reading at Sonoma State University. It will soon be available as an audiobook.

The Napa County Library is at 580 Coombs St.

Favorite singers return for 'A Grand Night' at Jarvis

The Jarvis Conservatory in Napa presents "It's a Grand Night for Singing" on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20.

Early works of two great composers will be featured, as Alexandra Mena will sing an aria from Donizetti's "La zingara" (The Gypsy), and Don Hoffman will perform a piece from Verdi's "Attila." Ms. Mena will continue the “gypsy” theme in songs by Dvořák and Brahms.

Soprano Rachel Warner will offer another Verdi aria, the dramatic “Stride la vampa” from "Il trovatore." Kristin Lund will join Hoffman in a duet from Mozart's "Le nozze di Figaro," and with Warner in a duet from the early romantic composer Otto Nicolai's "Merry Wives of Windsor." All three singers will join in a trio from Mozart's "Così fan tutte."

Two popular tenors are returning to the Bay Area for this concert. Gustavo Hernandez, now in Los Angeles, will perform an early song by Donizetti and another by the Catalan composer Fernando Obradors. Former Napa resident and leading Bay Area tenor William Gorton returns from New Jersey to perform a song from zarzuela, a Jarvis Conservatory specialty, and one of his own compositions. Gorton, with guest artists, soprano Morgan Harrington and pianist Frank Johnson, will perform a full recital at the Jarvis Conservatory on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Before the concert, Sheri Mignano Crawford will have the audience humming along with her accordion stylings.

Tapas and wine at intermission is included for all patrons with a purchased ticket.

"It's a Grand Night for Singing" continues on the first Saturday of every month at the Jarvis Conservatory at 1711 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $20 and available at the box office beginning at 6 p.m., with doors opening for general seating at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the Jarvis Conservatory website, jarvisconservatory.com.

Napa Valley Writers presents 'The Fourth Column'

Kevin Fisher-Paulson, a weekly columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle, is guest speaker at the August meeting of Napa Valley Writers from 7 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 10.

Every writer has one column in him, Fisher-Paulson says; the trick is to be the kind of writer who has one column in him every week.

He will talk about the craft of writing from the perspective of purpose and structure, specifically for a major newspaper. Fisher-Paulson says the writer must learn how to open his soul without telling every secret, and how to establish a rhythm and a voice. The writer must learn to tell the truth, but let the world act as a fact-checker, and grapple with great issues in a 750-word count.

Fisher-Paulson earned a bachelor’s degree in American studies at the University of Notre Dame and a master’s degree in Something Useless from the University of Michigan.

Napa Valley Writers holds meetings at Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists. The cost is $5 for members, $7 for non-members and free for students with ID. For more information, contact lopezs10@live.com or visit napavalleywriters.net.

Yountville hosts a world premiere

The town of Yountville will host the world premiere of the film "Vicuña Salvation" on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hotel Yountville, 6462 Washington St. The evening begins with a wine reception featuring wines from Chandon, Jessup Cellars and Handwritten Wines, followed by the screening. Director Luis Ara will be in attendance, and the evening includes a Q&A with the director, moderated by Yountville International Short Film Festival producers Bill Hargraves and Sinohui Hinojosa.

The film includes appearances by Mercedes and Fabian Anda, owners of Montecristi Panama Hats in Yountville.

"Vicuña Salvation" tells the story of the conservation of a species, and the empowerment of a community living more than 5,000 meters above sea level in the Peruvian mountains and producing the finest fiber in the world. Garment made of this material can cost thousands of dollars, which attracted poachers and the black market, leading to the near-extinction of the species.

This event is free, but registration is required. Register at https://bit.ly/3S7W2EG or at web.yountvillechamber.com/events. Space is limited, so please register early as this event will sell out.

For more information, please visit yountvillechamber.com.