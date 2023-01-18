Art Notes: News from the Napa Valley Community

A new director for the Napa Valley Youth Symphony

Napa Valley Youth Symphony (NVYS) has appointed Silvia Regalado-Zachold as its new executive director effective Jan. 1.

Regalado-Zachold has been orchestra manager since August, directing NVYS rehearsals and coordinating staff and student schedules through the fall.

She holds a Master of Arts degree in nonprofit administration ad leadership from Seattle University and a Bachelor of Arts in industrial/organizational psychology from San Francisco State University.

Regalado-Zachold previously served as associate/interim director of development at Blue Oak School leading their annual auction and individual giving program. She served six years at California State University Maritime Academy as senior development director where she directed annual and corporate giving, oversaw alumni affairs, and produced special events.

Silvia previously served youth and families in the greater San Francisco Bay Area as the executive director of the Parent Institute for Quality Education in Oakland where she oversaw program development and delivery, strategic planning, as well as grant and budget responsibilities.

Regalado-Zachold believes in strong communities and has served as president of the American Canyon Middle School Parent Teacher Organization, vice president of Canyon Oaks Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization and as a member of the Parent Advisory Council for the Napa Valley Unified School District.

She lives in American Canyon with her husband and three children. Their eldest daughter, Adela, is in her first year playing cello with the NVYS.

Napa Valley photographers to meet

Photographer Eric Luse to will speak on "Capturing Decisive Moments at the Napa Valley Photographic Society meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. at the Napa Senior Center Oak Room, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa.

Luse has a background in photojournalism and a current life in viticulture and wine, which he is documenting in photographs. Reflecting his background in people photography, his work includes features, portraits, hard news and mostly feature-oriented sports photography. Composition will be a focus. He features photo stories on the Eric Ross Winery website (www.ericross.com).

Luse joined the U.S. Navy at 18 during the Vietnam War years and served aboard an amphibious assault ship as a Damage Controlman, then became a Photographer's Mate.

After his service, he graduated from San Jose State University with a degree in photojournalism in 1978. He worked as a staff photographer for the Merced Sun-Star then became a contract photographer for the San Francisco Examiner.

From 1980-2009, he was an award-winning staff photographer for the San Francisco Chronicle. His interest in viticulture and wine was sparked on photography assignments in wine country. Luse took classes at UC Davis and Santa Rosa Junior College; then in 1993, he returned to his agriculture roots and co-founded Eric Ross Winery with a fellow photographer. Luse bought out his partner and today is winemaker and sole proprietor.

His tasting room in Glen Ellen showcases both his photojournalism skills and more recent photographs of life in the vineyard and wine world.

Napa Valley Photographic Society promotes the art and science of photography, providing education, image appreciation, inspiration, exchange of technologies. For more information, visit napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.