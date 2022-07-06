Art Notes: News from the Napa Valley community

Napa Valley Writers meet

Napa Valley Writers presents "Writing Fiction and Leading an Arts Program in Napa Valley" on Wednesday, July 13, 7 to 9 p.m., at Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa.

Guest speaker is Angela Pneuman, director of the Napa Valley Writers’ Conference, who will share her experiences as a fiction writer and teacher of creative writing at Stanford University. She’ll talk about building community support for literary programs and how writers can support other writers in an often-competitive business. She’ll also speak about the upcoming conference, including faculty readings and other events that are open to the public.

Pneuman is the author of the novel "Lay It on My Heart" (Mariner/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) and the short story collection "Home Remedies" (Harcourt). Her fiction has appeared in Best American Short Stories, Iowa Review, New England Review, Ploughshares, Virginia Quarterly Review, Glimmer Train, and the Los Angeles Review, and she is a contributor to Salon, The Believer, and The Rumpus. She is a former Wallace Stegner Fellow in fiction at Stanford, and she holds an M.F.A. in writing and a Ph.D. in English.

Paul Moser will be July’s member reader. A 1971 graduate of Stanford, he obtained a master’s degree from the school in 1977, after which he worked as a winemaker for nearly 30 years. He has self-published four books: "The New Revised Catechlysm," "T-Bull and the Lost Men," "Inside the Flavor League" and a memoir, "Seeking." A regular contributor to the Op-Ed page of the Napa Valley Register, he blogs at thisunholymess.com. He lives in Napa.

Meetings are open to the public. The cost to attend is $5 for members, $7 for non-members and free for students with ID. For more information, contact lopezs10@live.com or visit napavalleywriters.net.

Cameo Cinema goes outside the box

St. Helena’s Cameo Cinema is beginning a series of fundraising events staged outside the theater’s home on Main Street.

“The Cameo is expanding the entertainment options for the Napa Valley by bringing unique live experiences to the community,” said Cathy Buck, founder and proprietor. “Our first, Cabaret Noir, is a celebration of burlesque, an entertainment art form that is a fun mix of fantasy, old-school glamour and humor.”

Cabaret Noir will feature dancing, hors d’oeuvres, a dessert bar, still and sparkling wines, a “Naughty and Nice Auction” and live performances by burlesque star Frankie Fictitious.

The festivities begin at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Culinary Institute of America’s Barrel Room in St. Helena. Tickets are limited and are $250 per person and must be purchased in advance. Cocktail attire is recommended. The evening will benefit the Cameo Cinema Foundation.

Frankie Fictitious, based in San Francisco, has been named Miss Exotic World 2019 (Burlesque Hall of Fame), No. 1 Burlesque Artist 2020 (Risky Spotlight Magazine), and Miss Viva Las Vegas 2017, and has been voted one of the top 50 burlesque industry figures worldwide. Her showstopping act encompasses her artistic imagination, elegant and innovative dancing, impeccable musicality and dazzling, extravagant costumes.

Between Frankie’s performances, Napa-based DJ Rotten Robbie will keep the beat going on the dance floor. He has spun with musicians including the Bangles, Sister Sledge, Modern English, RuPaul, Martha Wash, Thelma Houston and Wynonna. He can be found making music in the VIP and Platinum lounges at BottleRock each year.

Bubbles and wine sponsors include JCB, Chateau Montelena and Spring Mountain Vineyard. Other sponsors include the Napa Valley Film Festival and CIA Greystone.

Ticket sales will support St. Helena’s “Biggest Little Theater in Wine Country” (The Cameo Cinema) and are tax-deductible. In addition to donations, the theater relies on special events, film festivals and programs sponsored by its nonprofit 501(c)3 support arm, the Cameo Cinema Foundation (CCF), to make the continued operation of the theater possible.

The Culinary Institute of America at Greystone is at 2555 Main St. (Highway 29/128), St. Helena. Proof of vaccination will be required at the door.

'Alone Together' at CIA at Copia

CIA at Copia is hosting the West Coast debut of the Young People’s Chorus of New York City's highly acclaimed mixed-media art installation, "Alone Together," a compelling, in-depth exploration of the impact of COVID-19-related global turmoil on the hearts and minds of children and young adults.

Following a successful three-month run at the High Line Nine art gallery in New York earlier this year, the installation, curated by YPC founder and artistic director Francisco J. Núñez and presented by Festival Napa Valley, is on view through Wednesday, Aug. 31. Admission is free.

The Young People’s Chorus of New York City will also perform at three live concerts during Festival Napa Valley: a Novack Concert for Kids on July 14, a main stage concert on July 16, and the Arts for All Gala on July 17.

Festival Napa Valley runs July 15-24 with 10 days of performances and other events. For information, visit festivalnapavalley.org.

The Napa Valley Guitar Festival Series

Napa Valley Music Associates will present four guitar concerts to benefit their scholarship fund for students in need of financial assistance. The next concert, on Tuesday, July 12, features Eric Symons performing his compositions, which include Spanish, Impressionist, Spanish, flamenco, Brazilian, Latin and contemporary genres.

The concert is 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Churchill Manor, 485 Brown St., Napa.

Admission is $20 for adults and $15 for seniors and students. Reservations are requested.

For further information: http://www.napavalleymusicassociates.org/calendar.html, or call 707-252-8671 or 707-322-8402 to RSVP.

'Turandot' at Jarvis

The Jarvis Conservatory will show Handa's Opera Australia production of Giacomo Puccini's "Turandot" on Saturday, July 9, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20.

Filmed on Sydney Harbour, director Chen Shi-Zheng's production features spectacular sets, including a 60-meter tall, fire-breathing dragon, with a tail that morphs into the Great Wall, and a shimmering pagoda that stands 18 meters tall.

"Turandot" is the story of a powerful princess who challenges her many suitors to answer three riddles on pain of death. Calàf is a brave prince from a foreign land, who despite the wishes of his exiled father, rings the gong to declare his for the ice-cold princess — and answers her riddles. When she despairs, he takes pity and offers Turandot a riddle of his own.

Ricardo Massi, as Calàf, sings a memorable version of opera's famous aria, "Nessun dorma."

The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. More information is available at jarvisconservatory.com.