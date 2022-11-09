Art Notes: News from the Napa Valley community

The Dance House, now in its fifth season in Napa Valley, "has some pretty exciting things going on," reports Alex Blitstein, the founder and owner of the dance school.

"In August, we hosted our annual event Napa Dance LAB at the Napa Marriott," Blitstein said. "The Napa Dance LAB is a convention style dance event for dancers ages 7 and up with attendees from all over California."

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The faculty included two winners of the hit Fox ahow, "So You Think You Can Dance," and one of the captains of the Golden State Warriors dance team, along with Blitstein.

"This is the third sold-out Dance LAB that we have held, and we are planning on holding two events in 2023," he said.

Their holidays shows are coming up on Nov. 19 and 20 when the Dance House will present five separate showcases at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center. All students from their recreational program and resident performing arts company, PEAK, will perform.

All three Saturday shows are sold out but there are still tickets available for the two Sunday PEAK Performing Arts Company Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. These shows will showcase the Dance House's accelerated training track and company PEAK, which has dancers ranging in age from 5-18.

"These are family-friendly shows," Blitstein said. Styles performed include ballet, jazz, hip hop, tap, lyrical and contemporary.

To purchase tickets, email dancehousenapa@gmail.com or call 707-927-3427. For registration information, visit dancehousenapa.com.

Art Spectacular - Simon Bull Paints Live

Meuse Gallery’s Napa Valley location will host a seasonal "Art Spectacular" to unveil new works by Simon Bull on Nov. 12, from 1 to 6 p.m.

Bull will be painting in the gallery from 1 to 3 p.m., followed by an artist’s talk and Q&A at 4 p.m. Bull will showcase many of his most intriguing techniques at this event, including his infamous IKEA CD rack and paper towel methods.

Simon Bull is a British-born artist now residing in California. He was the official artist of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, the National Cherry Blossom Festival, and the Winter Olympics. He is represented by Meuse Galley in Saint Helena and Carmel.

Meuse Gallery is at 1331 Main St., St, Helena.

Celestial Celebrations at Carneros Resort

The Leonids Meteor Shower is taking place from Nov. 3 to Dec. 2, peaking on Nov. 18 when Carneros Resort and Spa, will hold its first Celestial Celebration at 6 p.m. at FARM Pavilion’s al fresco lounge and culinary gardens. Astronomers using a professional reflector telescope will lead an opportunity to view the meteor shower along with Jupiter, Saturn and other constellations. Complimentary live music and hot cocoa will be offered, and bites and beverages will be available for purchase.

The resort's Cozy Cottage Nights package, which includes a fireside s’mores kit and telescope to enjoy unobstructed views of the sky. For a more in-depth experience, the resort can also arrange private on-site experiences with astronomers at local stargazing company Wine Country Star Party.