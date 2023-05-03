Shakespeare Napa Valley receives grant

Shakespeare Napa Valley has received a generous donation from Kansas City-based Theater League, the group said in a statement.

The donations were awarded to a total of 35 mid-level Shakespeare producing organizations throughout the U.S. and internationally. The grants range in size between $5,000 and $10,000, depending on individual groups' overall budget size.

Shakespeare Napa Valley's Founder and Artistic Director, Jennifer King, expressed her joy at the announcement, stating that the theatre is "overjoyed to be included with such esteemed Shakespeare companies across the globe through our relationship with the Shakespeare Theatre Association."

She added, "our local community has been very supportive of our endeavors, and it is wonderful to be recognized on an international level as well."

Theatre League, which was founded in 1976, has been a regular contributor to the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival in Kansas City, a long-time STA member.

Theater League supports theater companies in its hometown and across the country, including subsidizing tickets for student groups through its Theater ROcKs (Reach Out to Kids) program.

"What appealed to us is the far-flung nature of the organizations we'll be supporting with this grant program," explained Edelman. "Shakespeare companies in twenty-six states plus the Czech Republic will get a little help from Theater League."

Shakespeare Napa Valley has been creating bold and entertaining interpretations of Shakespeare's plays and new works inspired by classic stories since 2010. The theatre presents a Shakespeare-inspired play free of charge each summer in parks across the Napa Valley.

This summer, the theatre is partnering with the di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art to produce its second Shakespeare Summer Stroll, directed by Olivia Cowell. The performance is a site-integrated presentation of scenes and monologues from some of Shakespeare's most beloved plays, interwoven with the exquisite works and outdoor spaces at the di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art.

Napa Valley's Bel Canto hosts spring concert benefiting Land Trust

Bel Canto, has unveiled its spring concert series, "Song of the Woods," to benefit the Land Trust of Napa County.

The performances are slated for 7:30 p.m. on May 5, at Napa Methodist Church, and 4 p.m. on May 7, at Mont La Salle Chapel. A portion of the proceeds will support the Land Trust, a non-profit that preserves Napa Valley's character by permanently protecting over 89,000 acres of land throughout the county.

Artistic Director Ted von Pohle stressed the importance of choosing music that reflects supported non-profits' missions.

"The forests and wildland of Napa County hold a special place in my heart," said von Pohle. "Exploring nature in the beautiful Napa Valley and surrounding hills inspires me, as does discovering and selecting repertoire that reflects my countless fond memories."

"Song of the Woods" features music celebrating nature, with songs about flora, fauna, and the arrival of spring. The concert includes musical settings inspired by the poetry of Shakespeare, Yeats, Byron, Sandburg, Frost, and Kilmer, with compositions by Brahms, Vaughan Williams, Brinsmead, and Hogan. A highlight is Bernarducci's evocative triptych "Evening Gale" for chorus, piano, cello, and percussion, featuring pianist Brian Shaw, cellist Jeffrey MacFarland-Johnson, and percussionists Tim Dent and Divesh Karamchandani.

Bel Canto, now in its eighth year, continues to partner with local non-profits to raise awareness and resources for the community. Previous concerts have benefited organizations like Abode Services, which aims to end homelessness, and Napa Wildlife Rescue, which supports sick, injured, or orphaned wildlife.

Kimberly Howard, development manager for the Land Trust of Napa County, expressed gratitude for Bel Canto's partnership and pride in the Land Trust's preservation efforts.

"By carefully prioritizing its activities, the Land Trust has made significant progress toward creating a network of conservation lands," said Howard.

For more information about "Song of the Woods" and to purchase tickets, visit belcantonv.org. Seating is limited, and patrons are advised to plan ahead if purchasing tickets at the door. To learn more about the Land Trust, visit napalandtrust.org.

Arts Council Napa Valley accepting grant applications

Arts Council Napa Valley is now accepting applications for its Summer 2023 Community Fund grants, the group announced in a statement. Individual artists, performing groups, and small 501(c)(3) arts and culture organizations with a budget of $100,000 or less are encouraged to apply for financial support for their community-focused public arts and culture projects.

The two-phase grant application process begins with an initial proposal, which should answer the question: "What project or program would you create with up to $5,000, and how would it benefit the community?" Interested applicants can submit a video, audio, or text response to info@artscouncilnv.org by May 22 at 5 p..m. Video and audio submissions should be one to four minutes in length, and text submissions should contain 300-1,500 words.

Submissions will be evaluated by a panel of experts, based on the following criteria:

Impact & Merit: How the proposed project or program serves the Napa County community through arts and culture, and the target audience.

Arts Council Values: The extent to which the proposal aligns with ACNV's values, such as innovation, inclusivity, collaboration, integrity, strategy, and the improvement of Napa County through arts and culture.

Community Outreach & Engagement: Plans for marketing, engagement, public service, and efforts to reach and include underserved communities in Napa County.

Capacity to Administer, Implement, and Develop the Project: Demonstrated ability to manage, execute, and secure support for the project or program, as well as create a viable and actionable plan for research and development initiatives.

Completeness and Clarity of Application: A clear and easily understood vision for the project, a realistic timeline, achievable goals, and a well-defined implementation plan.

Applicants are encouraged to provide as many details as possible in their initial proposal to strengthen their application. To schedule a virtual meeting for assistance in answering the question, email crysta@artscouncilnv.org.

Please note that submitting a proposal does not guarantee funding. Selected proposals will move to the Phase Two application process, where they will be evaluated by a panel for a final recommendation.

For additional information or questions call (707) 257-2117.

Napa Valley Youth Symphony marks 20th anniversary with concert and reception

On May 13 at 5 p.m., the Napa Valley Youth Symphony will host its 20th Anniversary Celebration Concert and Reception at the Performing Arts Center at Napa Valley College. The event commemorates two decades of providing the valley's only youth orchestral organization, enriching music education for over 1,000 young musicians.

Under conductors Ming Luke, Ryan Murray, Tristan Arnold, and Alan Aníbal de Souza Ramos, NVYS has performed globally on European and National Tours, guided by Head Coach and Napa Youth Chamber Ensemble Director Yasushi Ogura. The symphony has been recognized by figures such as California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer, and performed in renowned venues like Carnegie Hall, Walt Disney Concert Hall, and St. Patrick's Cathedral.

NVYS has received numerous awards, including a Gold Award at the Los Angeles International Music Festival and recognition for its outstanding performance at Vienna's Musikverein by Music Celebrations International.

The symphony currently offers four ensembles for musicians ages 8-18: NVYS, Sinfonia, Napa Youth Chamber, and Bridge. The celebration will honor NVYS's 16 graduating seniors from local high schools as they embark on new journeys.

The live concert will feature Napa Valley College Orchestra members, soloists from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, and performances by NVYS Sinfonia, Bridge, and Napa Youth Chamber Ensembles. The special reception for patrons and guests starts at 5 p.m., with the concert beginning at 6 p.m.

Tickets start at $10, with proceeds benefiting NVYS Student Scholarships and Programs. Purchase tickets at https://nvys20yearscelebration.eventbrite.com and donate to musician scholarships at https://secure.givelively.org/donate/napa-valley-youth-symphony.