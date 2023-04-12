Art in the Library at Napa County Library

Artist B.J. Thrailkill's works are on display during April at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa. The reception and art talk is on Friday, April 14, from 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

B.J. Thrailkill enjoys painting scenes found in nature. Birds, branches and landscapes inhabit many of her current works. Her work has appeared in many exhibitions throughout the North Bay.

Napa Valley Writers' Salon at Jessel Gallery

Jessel Gallery hosts its spring writers salon on Saturday, May 13, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Four authors will be reading from their works:

-- Dr. Rebecca Levy- Gantt is a board certified obgyn and a certified menopause practitioner who has been practicing for the last 15 years in Napa. Originally from New York City, she has published two memoirs, "Womb With A View"and "Motherhood, Medicine and Me."

-- Amber Starfire an award-winning author and editor in Napa, whose first memoir, "Not the Mother I Remember," was a finalist for the Indie Book Awards for 2015 and the Sarton Memoir Awards in 2016. Her latest memoir, "Accidental Jesus Freak: One Woman's Journey from Fundamentalism to Freedom," explores the tensions between genders and between beliefs and reality. She also co-edited "Times They Were A-Changing: Women Remember the '60s & '70s."

-- Rebecca Lawton was one of the first Grand Canyon boatwomen in the 1970s and 80s. She has lived a water-driven life as a fluvial (stream) geologist and writer about science, river culture and water in peril. Her essays, poems and stories have been published in her 10 books, many anthologies, and journals like Audubon, Orion, and Terrain.org.

-- Barbara Toboni has published three collections of poetry, "Undertow," "Water Over Time" and "Light the Way." In 2018, "The Bunny Poets," a children’s picture book was published. Soon to be introduced, in time for the Jessel Gallery Salon, is her new picture book, "The Bunny Poets" and "The Library Book."

Reservations are requested at jesselgallery@napanet.net. A $10 free is payable at the door by cash or checks to cover the costs of the evening. There is no charge for children.

Jessel Gallery is at 1019 Atlas Peak Road, Napa.

'Writing the Emotional Piece' with Randall McNair

Napa Valley Writers will feature Randall M B.J. ThrailkillcNair, the author of the multiple award-winning #BarPoems series, at their next meeting on May 10.

Described by his inner circle as "poet laureate of the absurd," McNair has published poems in American, British, and Canadian literary journals. He splits his time between the SF Bay area, Los Angeles and the Philippines. You can learn more at barpoems.com and view some of his work-in-progress at www.mcnairpoet.com.

Napa Valley Writers, a branch of the California Writers Club, holds meetings at Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa. The cost is $5 for members, $7 for non-members. Students with ID, free. For more information, contact lenorehirsch@att.net or see napavalleywriters.online. Always open to the public.

Genre-Based Workshop

In preparation for accepting submissions to their 2023 anthology, Napa Valley Writers will hosts a workshop for all interested writers on Saturday, April 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Napa Public Library Community Room

Meet the section editors, hear a selection from a past anthology and learn what makes it an excellent piece and what errors that turn off the editorial team.

The meeting is free and open to the public.