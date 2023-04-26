"Natural Discourse" opens at di Rosa on May 5

Starting May 5, di Rosa will be transformed into an immersive art experience with Natural Discourse, a series of large-scale photographic installations sited throughout the property until Oct. 8, the art center said in a release.

Guest curator Shirley Watts will lead a curatorial tour of the exhibition on May 6 at 1 p.m., which is part of di Rosa Day: Spring Fever.

The exhibition, which explores the connections between art, science, and the humanities, features the work of contemporary female photographers Kija Lucas, Dornith Doherty, Sharon Beals, Karoline Hjorth, and Riitta Ikonen. Each artist presents a series of large photographic billboards, seventeen installations in total, placed among di Rosa's expansive 217-acre property.

Watts, who has staged previous iterations of the project at the University of California Botanical Garden and the Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden, aims to bring art out of galleries and into the landscape. By siting artwork in unexpected natural settings, the exhibition encourages visitors to examine their relationship with nature and consider how technological mediation is altering their experience of the non-human world.

The installations, which feature playful portraits, electron microscopies, photos of birds' nests, and scaled-up scans of plants and charred wood, are peppered throughout the site. Visitors will encounter the works while strolling along the shores of Winery Lake, in the Sculpture Meadow, in the olive grove, and under the regenerating olive trees.

Executive Director Kate Eilertsen said she is thrilled to work with Watts to celebrate art and nature in tandem.

"By peppering our site with pop-up installations, we honor our institutional mandate," she said.

The exhibition promises to offer a delightful range of large-scale installations that capture the essence of contemporary female photographers and their relationship with nature. Tickets for the event are available online.

Yountville Arts to open McLean exhibition May 11

Yountville Arts is set to showcase sculptor Ivan McLean’s exhibition titled “OUTSIDE IN” with an opening reception on May 11 at 5:30 to 7 p.m., according to a press release.

The reception will take place in the Steve Rogers Gallery, located in the Yountville Community Center. McLean’s work, which is typically displayed outside, will be brought inside the Gallery for a closer look at his fabrication methods and creative process. The exhibition will also feature scaled-down versions of McLean’s many popular sculptures. The reception will serve light bites and beverages.

McLean, who is the featured artist for Art, Sip & Stroll 2023, will have his work prominently displayed on this year’s event poster. The exhibition “OUTSIDE IN” will bring the popular Yountville Art Walk inside the gallery for visitors to enjoy a more personal look at the artist and his work. The exhibition will feature McLean’s "inside" sculptures alongside blown-up photographs of the artist at work. McLean’s “OUTSIDE” sculptures, such as “Yellow Sphere” and “Re-Invention,” are currently found along the Art Walk.

“Working with Ivan and his larger Art Walk sculptures in the past inspired me to contact him about a show in our Gallery featuring his interior sized sculptures," said Ronda Schaer, the chair of Yountville Arts. "This is the first time our Gallery has offered a 100% three-dimensional show, and we expect to have up to 10 original Ivan McLean pieces on display.”

McLean’s “OUTSIDE IN” exhibit will feature smaller works that are maquettes, or small models, from which he decides whether or not he likes them enough to blow them up into full-sized works. The sculptor developed a love for art and building at a young age, working on ranches near his family home in Point Reyes Station.

The son of a Danish contractor/adventurer and a Swedish mother/photographer, McLean now works in Portland, using a variety of materials and styles. Over the past 10 years, McLean has created hundreds of sculptures from a range of materials. His next major project is to convert a century-old lumber mill on the Colombia River Gorge in Washington into a sculpture park.

The Steve Rogers Gallery is located at 6516 Washington Street in the Yountville Community Hall. The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and in the evenings and on weekends by appointment. For more information, please call 707-948-2627 or email Yountville Arts.

Napa High dance production premieres

The annual spring dance production "NHS Goes Into the Wild!" will take place at the Napa Valley Unified School District Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 28th, Saturday, April 29th, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 30th.

More than 200 students make up the "family," as students refer to it, and they come from different backgrounds and levels of dance. The production will feature a variety of styles, including jazz, ballet, hip-hop, lyrical, contemporary, pom, break dancing, and salsa.

This is a cashless event. Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for students; children 5 years old and under will be admitted for free. Tickets can be purchased at their website: https://napahigh.nvusd.org/dancedepartment.

The artistic directors are Hollie Johnson and Rylee Pippert.

Other upcoming events include the 2023-2024 Spiritleader Try-outs on Saturday, June 3rd, and the Spiritleaders popular Youth Cheer and Dance clinic, featuring some Spiritleader alumni who went on to dance on NFL and NBA dance teams. Save the date for June 29th. This is a cashless event and may sell out. To reserve your spot, use the link on their website: https://napahigh.nvusd.org/spiritleaders.

For more information, please contact Hollie Johnson at hjohnson@nvusd.org.

Last chance to see 'Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads'

"Hilos Visibles/Visible Threads" at the Napa and St. Helena historical societies closes April 28.

The exhibit looks at the rich Hispanic, Latino, and Californiano heritage within Napa. This exhibit partners with the Napa Valley Latino Heritage Committee and their community Quilt Project. The quilt squares’ rich iconography reflects the importance of faith, ancestors, family, country, and unity in everyday life. Napa County Historical Society and St. Helena Historical Society will now bring this art and the people’s stories to the public through our Fall programs.

The exhibit is displayed in two locations: Napa County Historical Society on First Street in, and St. Helena Historical Society at 1255 Oak Ave. St. Helena’s.

The exhibit is free of charge and open to the public during the Historical Society’s regular business hours.