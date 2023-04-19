Author releases second picture book

Napa Valley-based children's author Barbara Toboni has recently released her second picture book, "The Bunny Poets and the Library Book," which aims to engage young children as they learn to read and write.

The book features the characters Bonny Bunny and Poet Percy as they journey to the library in search of inspiration for their next poem. Just like in Toboni's first book, "The Bunny Poets," a poem is included within the story.

Toboni is a published poet, having released three collections of poetry, and is a member of the Napa Valley Writers Club. She published her first children's book in 2018, and her short stories and poetry have been featured in various anthologies. Toboni enjoys sharing her writing with local elementary schools and open mics, finding inspiration and encouragement from her audiences.

The illustrations for "The Bunny Poets and the Library Book" were created by Sandy Ferguson Fuller, who studied under Maurice Sendak at Yale and is a picture book author, literary agent, and publisher at Alp Arts Press.

The book has already received praise for its focus on teaching poetry in a "teachable way," making it a valuable tool for educators of young children. A book launch is planned for the near future.

For more information on Toboni and her work, visit barbaratoboni.com.

Rock memorabilia show to benefit dog-serving nonprofits

Richard Garwacki, a longtime Bay Area rock enthusiast and event producer, is set to showcase his extensive collection of rock music memorabilia from his years as manager of the legendary Fillmore and Warfield Theatre. Garwacki’s pop-up will take place from May 17 to 29, with all proceeds going towards non-profit organizations benefiting dogs in the wine country.

Featuring posters created by some of the most prominent artists of the genre, including Stanley Mouse and Randy Tuten, the collection will be on display and available for purchase. Many of these posters have been featured in art books and museums and still adorn the poster room at the Fillmore. The event will also feature dog art donated by the community, adding to the “eye candy” of the exhibit.

The collection has been stored and unopened for over 25 years, and Garwacki is excited to finally share his love for music and dogs with the public. Doors will open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 1400 Lincoln Avenue in Calistoga, providing nearly two weeks for visitors to enjoy the exhibit.

“We have a large number of dog people, as well as passionate and amazing canine non-profit programs in wine country,” Garwacki said. “It’s a great feeling to share our love for our pups and the music and memories of those times to benefit our best friends.”

For more information on ticket sales and special offerings, visit www.bark4theartsnapavalley.com or call 707-755-1125.

St. Helena Community Band upcoming performance dates

The Saint Helena Community Band will perform at St. Helena's Performing Arts Center on Sunday, April 30, at 4 p.m., marking its first independent performance. The band, consisting of over 40 volunteer musicians, will showcase traditional and new repertoire in celebration of the spring season.

Andy Collinsworth, the band's conductor since 2012, invites all music lovers to attend the concert. The program features selected works, including "Symphonic Celebration" by Robert Sheldon, "Hebrides Suite" by Clare Grundman, "Yosemite Autumn" by Mark Camphouse, "Greek Folk Song Suite" arranged by Franco Cesarini, and "The Black Horse Troop" by John Philip Sousa in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of its composition.

Admission to the concert is free, and seating is open. The band was founded by Francis Ford Coppola in 2007 to bring together musicians of all ages and stages of development from different walks of life to share their love of music with the Napa Valley community.

The band's original members hailed from St. Helena and Calistoga, but it has since expanded to include musicians from American Canyon, Napa, Rutherford, Angwin, Sonoma, Penngrove, and Santa Rosa in Sonoma County.

The band's remaining performances for the season include a joint concert with the Petaluma Community Band on May 22, the 6th Francis Coppola Winery concert on June 11, Pioneer Park Independence concert on July 2, and the St. Helena 14th Annual Independence Day Concert on July 4.

The St. Helena Performing Arts Center is located at 1401 Grayson Ave, St. Helena 94574. Parking is available on Grayson Ave and lots or at the 465 Main Street entrance of St. Helena High School. For more information on the band or musicians, please visit SaintHelenaBand.org.