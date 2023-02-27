Mustard Celebration demo days

As part of the continuing Napa Valley Mustard Festival, Jessel Gallery will host demonstration days withart ists on Saturday, March 4, and Sunday, March 5, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Meet Beverly Wilson, whose painting has become the poster for this year's revival of the annual celebration of mustard in bloom in the valley.

Other artists participating include Janis Adams (fused glass); Sharon Crary (hand-woven tapestries); Marcia Garcia (hand-woven baskets); Jessel Miller (acrylics); Diane Pope (watercolor); Marta Collings (oil); Thérèse Légère (oil); Joy West (ice-dyed wearables and greeting cards); Diane Pope (watercolor); and students, John Roos, Cynthia Schiff, Debbie Dean, and Michelle Moore.

On Sunday Don Schiff will provide music.

Sunday is also an opportunity to meet the folks from Bougetz Cellars.

Jessel Gallery is at 1019 Atlas Peak Road. Info, jesselgallery.com.

Workshop with Kevin Fisher-Paulson

Napa Valley Writers presents "Editing: Not with an Ax but a Trowel," a workshop with San Francisco Chronicle columnist Kevin Fisher-Paulson on Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Napa Valley College, Community Room #1731.

The workshop will cover:

-- When to stop writing and start editing

-- How to edit yourself outside of the echo chamber

--- How to tuck away what you still love but no longer belongs in the piece

-- How to take it all apart, then put it back together

-- When to stop editing

The cost is $45 for members of the California Writers Club, $55 for non-members, $25 for student.

Space is limited. For more info or to register, write to lenorehirsch@att.net .

Napa Valley Writers, a non-profit organization, is a branch of the California Writers Club. napavalleywriters.online

'Crotches, Crucks and Crutches'

Napa Valley Writers will feature A. L. Kucherenko, the author of "Knight’s Pawn," (2022) at the meeting on Wednesday, March 8, 7 to 9 p.m. at Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa.

Kucherenko’s interest in the Middle Ages began with a personal challenge to learn about something she disliked. Soon, she discovered a more complicated history than what she had seen from afar. After several years of research and travel along Roman roads and waterways now nearly extinct, developed a profound respect for the resilient people who came before her and began writing a fictional account of the era to explore the human story omitted from the sparse lines of medieval documents.

She lives in the San Francisco Bay area.

Marilyn Campbell will be March’s member reader.

The cost is $5 for members, $7 for non-members. Students can attend free with ID. For more information, contact lenorehirsch@att.net or see napavalleywriters.online

It doesn't get 'Grander' than this

Spring and singing will be in the air when "It's a Grand Night or Singing" returns to Jarvis Conservatory on Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m.Tickets are $20.

Performs include Sarita Cannon from Oakland; Vallejo's Roman Chavez; tenor Kevin Gino and soprano Jordan Best from Felton.

Sheri Mignano Crawford will provide accordion stylings before the concert and at the wine and tapas intermission.

The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. Tickets are available at the box office beginning at 6 p.m., with doors opening for general seating at 6:30pm.

For more about this event, please visit the I'ts a Grand Night or Singing webpage at jarvisconservatory.com.