Art Notes: Olaf Schneider in Napa

The Canadian artist Olaf Schneider will be at the Jessel Gallery in Napa on Saturday, July 30, from 1 to 5 p.m.

"I am honored to welcome him all the way from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, my homeland," Jessel Miller said. "He is is a man of great humor, humanity and humility."

Miller said she sent him photographs of the Napa Valley "and he created the most spectacular paintings with ease and grace."

On Saturday, at the gallery, Miller said, "he will share his process, demonstrate his technique, and fill the room with laughter and light."

Schneider studied at the Ontario College of Art as well as Sheridan College. In 1986, while painting large-scale outdoor advertising billboards for Mediacom, he acquired the practical foundation for his fine arts paintings. A prolific painter and explorer by nature, he travels across North America and Europe to gain inspiration from northern landscapes and "anything that needs a second look."

Schneider said, “I want to always have an open mind so that new ideas may come in. In the mind of an expert, there are few possibilities, but in the mind of an amateur they become endless. This is a God-given gift and I value it greatly. If I am able to bring emotion, understanding, comfort, or joy into another's life, then I am using it wisely in His glory."

Summer Strings at Jarvis

After a week-long summer intensive, members of the Napa Youth Symphony Chamber Ensemble, and other participants in the program, will present a concert at the Jarvis Conservatory on Saturday, July 30, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15.

The pieces they will perform include Beethoven's String Quartet No. 9, Op. 59 No. 3 “Razumovsky,” and two pieces from the Austrian composer Franz Joseph Haydn, the "Lark" String Quartet and the London Trio. Johann Sebastian Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 completes the program.

They will perform under the direction of Yasushi Ogura, strings coach and chamber director.

Tickets may be purchased in advance online or at the Jarvis box office, one hour before curtain.

Patrons without proof of updated vaccination status must wear face masks, and it is highly recommended that all patrons wear masks for this concert regardless of vaccination status.

Arts for All Gala raises $3.75 million

Festival Napa Valley raised $3.75 million at its Arts for All Gala on July 17, an increase of $1 million over the proceeds from last year's event. Proceeds from the gala go towards providing free and affordable access to the annual festival's concerts, in addition to educational youth programs, original programming and scholarships for young artists.

Held at Nickel & Nickel in Oakville, it included dinner by chef Tyler Florence accompanied by wines from Nickel & Nickel and Far Niente, and Champagne provided by Be Bubbly.

Providing entertainment were Trisha Yearwood and the Young People’s Chorus of New York City, who serenaded guests with "California Medley," an arrangement by the group’s founder and artistic director Francisco J. Núñez, which featured hits from the Beach Boys' "Good Vibrations" to the Eagles' "Hotel California."

John Curley was the auctioneer for lots that included an all-inclusive stay at the Toucan Hill villa in Mustique owned by Tatiana and Gerret Copeland; a trip to the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix; a culinary-inspired journey to Tuscany; a performance and dinner at the New York penthouse of Joshua Bell and Larisa Martínez; and trips to London to attend the Glyndebourne Festival, to the Penfolds Magill Estate in Australia, and to Montana to visit the set of the hit TV show "Yellowstone."

Buy-a-spot lots included a trip to the Catalonia region of Spain for the new Raimat Arts Festival; a private concert by Gloria Estefan and pianist Shelly Berg at the estate of Jeffrey and Tina Miller; and an evening with Andrea Bocelli and family in support of Festival Napa Valley and the Andrea Bocelli Foundation.

Next year’s Arts for All Gala will take place July 16, 2023. Passes are available as part of the Festival Napa Valley 2023 pre-sale, through Aug. 15.