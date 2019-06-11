The Jarvis Conservatory' Foreign Film Series presents "On Borrowed Time," at 3 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 15. Tickets are $15.
Directed by Yasir Al-Yasiri and starring Sad Al-Faraj and Salloum Haddad, it's the story of four elderly men living dejectedly in a senior home in Dubai, until one of them inherits a lot of money and is able to support the dreams they had all but forgotten.
The men plot an escape from the home with the help of an unwitting nurse and embark on an adventure that forces them to face their fears and uncover secrets. Throughout the streets of Dubai, they follow their forgotten dreams on a journey of self-discovery, forgiveness, and fun.
Stephen Farber of the Hollywood Reporter called it "a tender, humane comedy that might have been set in any country where a group of aging citizens struggle to retain their dignity and their vitality."
The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. More information is at jarvisconservatory.com.