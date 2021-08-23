Art Notes: Open Studios preview at Jessel Gallery

Shugri will be in conversation with local reporter Meg McConahey: https://www.copperfieldsbooks.com/event/shugri-said-salh-online

Born in Somalia in 1974 as the fourth daughter in a society that saw daughters as a burden, Salh was sent to live with her nomadic ayeeyo (grandmother) at the age of 6 to learn a once-common way of life. She left behind her parents, her father’s multiple wives, her many siblings, and her home in the city of Galkayo.

Though the desert was a dangerous place threatened by drought and hunger and plagued by predators, she grew up courageous and free, learning how to herd camels, raise her own goats, and become a part of the community found through the courtship rituals, and stories and songs of her ancestors. She was even proud to face a brutal female circumcision, the rite of passage that all “respectable” girls underwent in Somalia.

The book is a story of hope, survival, and the shifting definitions of home that chronicles Salh's journey from her travels with her grandmother to her escape from Somalia's brutal civil war to her new homes in Canada and then California

'Torn Lilacs'