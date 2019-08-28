The Jarvis Conservatory Opera Film series will show "Ariadne auf Naxos," filmed at the Salzburg Festival, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31. Tickets are $20.
Composed by Richard Strauss, the work is based on Moliére's, "Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme" and the Greek myth of Ariadna and Bacchus. It was the third third collaboration by Strauss and Hugo von Hofmannsthal, written directly after the great success of "Der Rosenkavalier."
Originally planned as a "divertissement with a small chamber orchestra," the project expanded into a grand venture combining opera, drama and ballet, exploring the competition between high and low art for the public's attention.
In the story, the richest man in Vienna hires a commedia dell'arte group and an opera ensemble to perform two separate shows, a slapstick comedy and an operatic tragedy, for his guests; but due to time constraints, both groups must combine their shows into one performance if they are to be paid.
"Ariadne auf Naxos" has two parts, the Prologue and the Opera. The first part shows the backstage circumstances leading up to the second part, an opera within an opera.
The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa.