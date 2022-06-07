 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Art Notes, Pocket Opera at Jarvis

  • Updated
  • 0
Pocket Opera

Nika Prinz and Chad Somers head a Pocket Opera cast presenting "The Grand Duchess of Gerolstein" at the Jarvis Conservatory on June 17.

 Pocket Opera

Pocket Opera returns to Napa on June 17 at 7p.m. with a performance of Jacques Offenbach's "The Grand Duchess of Gerolstein."

When a handsome young soldier catches the eye of the most powerful woman in Gerolstein, he goes from private to general in a flash but then he needs a war to win— count on the Grand Duchess to make that happen. 

Nikola Printz heads a cast that includes Chad Somers as Fritz, and Kirk Eichelberger as the pompous General Boum.

Pocket favorites Chelsea Hollow (as Wanda), Michael Mendelsohn (Prince Paul), and Joseph Meyers (Baron Puck) return for this first Pocket Opera performance since the pandemic shut-down.

Pocket Opera, a professional chamber opera company based in San Francisco, presents staged chamber productions of operas sung in English. It was founded by Donald Pippin in 1978.

Tickets are $75 general, $69 for seniors and $29 for students. 

For more information and to purchase tickets visit pocketopera.org

People are also reading…

Napa artist in Benicia Open Studios

Elizabeth McKinne, a long-time resident of Napa, will open her Benicia studio to visitors during the Benicia Arsenal Artists Open Studios on Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, 12.

Participating artists includes abstract, figurative and landscape painters, printmakers, sculptors, photographers, stained glass and mixed media artists. Some are hosting demonstrations throughout the two-day event.

Painter Randall Sexton, who is chairing the Open Studios 2022 event, noted that studios "are so close together that visitors can just park once and walk to all of us in three buildings." 

“The Arsenal is made up of amazing historic buildings, some dating from before the Civil War,” said Sexton. Established in 1847 as a western outpost for the US Army, it eventually included residential quarters, munitions storage and was a staging area for Union Troops in the Civil War as well as ordinance support in both World Wars. 

McKinne received her B.F.A. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and her M.F.A. in painting and drawing from CU Boulder. In addition to showing her work at regional galleries, she has had a one-person exhibition at  Artesa Winery and has participated in several di Rosa Preserve art auctions. Some recent exhibition venues include MarinMOCA in Novato, the Bedford Gallery in Walnut Creek, and the Crocker Kingsley Annual in Roseville. She has worked in a studio at the Benicia Arsenal for more than 25 years.

Benicia Arsenal Artists Open Studios hours on June 11-12 are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can find open studios and artists at 940 and 991 Tyler St. and 991/1047 Jackson St. For more information, visit www.BeniciaArsenalArtists.com or BeniciaArsenalArtists@gmail.com. Benicia’s downtown will be hosting an Art Walk on Saturday, 1-5 p.m.

'A Translator' at Jarvis

Jarvis Conservatory's international film series presents the Cuban film "A Translator" on Saturday, June 11 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15

In the wake of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, Malin, a Russian literature professor at The University of Havana, is sent to translate between Cuban doctors and children sent from the USSR for medical treatment. Torn from the abstract world of academia and forced into the relentlessly real world of medicine, Malin becomes increasingly depressed. As Malin connects with the kids and adapts to his new job, the Berlin Wall falls and Cuba enters a deep economic crisis. Malin, entrenched in the lives of the Chernobyl children that he doesn’t notice his young family suffering until he has to find a his back to his wife and child through the lessons he learns at the hospital.

Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. Info, jarvisconservatory.com or 707-255-5445.

Auditions at Davis

 Davis Musical Theatre Company will be holding auditions for its upcoming production of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” on Sunday, June 26 and  Monday, June 27, at 7:30 p.m. at 7:30 p.m. at the Jean Henderson Performing Arts Center, 607 Pena Drive, Davis. Call-backs are on Tuesday, June 28 at 7:30 p.m. Auditions require singing, acting and dancing, and auditioners must bring sheet music of a song they are prepared to sing (do not use a song from the show, please). A piano accompanist will be provided; no recorded music or a cappella singing.

Auditions begin on Tuesday, July 5. Performances are on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., Sept. 9 through Oct. 2. For additional information, please visit dmtc.org or call 530-756-3682.

The Napa Valley A&E Scene: April 2022

Here's the latest in Napa Valley arts and entertainment news.

'The How and the Why': Two women scientists debate choices in Lucky Penny's thought-provoking new drama
Arts & Theatre

'The How and the Why': Two women scientists debate choices in Lucky Penny's thought-provoking new drama

  • REGISTER STAFF
  • Updated
  • 0

Lucky Penny's new production, opening on April 8, is "The How and the Why," a thought-provoking drama about science, family, evolution and the choices women make. 

Art in the Library : The natural abstracts of Chris Sauer
Arts & Theatre

Art in the Library : The natural abstracts of Chris Sauer

  • ROSEMARIE KEMPTON
  • Updated
  • 0

In April’s exhibit at the Napa Library, Chris Sauer shares the beauty he has found in the natural world with photos he refers to as “natural abstracts.”

The A Capella Extravaganza returns
Music

The A Capella Extravaganza returns

  • LISA ADAMS WALTER
  • Updated
  • 0

The A Cappella Extravaganza — now called Aca Ex — returns to the stage on April 23 at Napa's Uptown Theatre. 

Art Notes: 'The Return of Song'
Entertainment

Art Notes: 'The Return of Song'

  • REGISTER STAFF
  • Updated
  • 0

Art news from around the community. 

The Poet's Corner: An Earth Day challenge
Arts & Theatre

The Poet's Corner: An Earth Day challenge

  • MARIANNE LYON
  • Updated
  • 0

Napa County Poet Laureate Marianne Lyon has an Earth Day challenge for poets. 

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Post Malone drops all-star album and Ye jumps on Vory's track

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News