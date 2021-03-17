 Skip to main content
Art Notes: Rep. Mike Thompson's Congressional Art Competition seeks student submissions
Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) is encouraging local high school students to submit their artwork for his 2021 Fifth Congressional District Art Competition.

“Each year, the Congressional Art Competition is one of my favorite ways to connect with our local students and showcase their incredible artwork to our district and our nation,” Thompson said. “The grand prize winner will have their artwork displayed in the United States Capitol for one year, an example of our local talent to the nation.”

He added, “Particularly in this virtual environment, I am looking forward to the excitement of this competition and encourage all our local young artists to participate.”

The 2021 Fifth Congressional District Art Competition is open to all high school students in Thompson’s district. Artwork must be submitted by Monday, April 19, and must be submitted virtually via a high-resolution photograph of the artwork to Ca05Art@mail.house.gov.

Submissions must include a required, completed form, found online at

mikethompson.house.gov/sites/mikethompson.house.gov/files/2021_Student_Release_Fillable_Form_.pdf

Find the 2021 Rules for Students and Teachers online at:

mikethompson.house.gov/sites/mikethompson.house.gov/files/2021%20Rules%20for%20Students%20and%20Teachers.pdf

The guide to copyright and plagiarism is at:

mikethompson.house.gov/sites/mikethompson.house.gov/files/A%20Guide%20To%20Copyright%20and%20Plagiarism%20.pdf

Deadline for photo competition

The deadline to enter the Napa County Historical Society’s photography competition, Presence of the Past, is March 21.

The Presence of the Past, scheduled to open on April 15 is a “then and now” concept using historic images as the challenge for modern photographers to recapture. There are senior and junior divisions.

For more information, visit napahistory.org/event/2021-photography-competition-open.

