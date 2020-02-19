The Jarvis Conservatory's Art Films Series presents Pierre Schoeller's historical drama "One Nation, One King," on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15.
Paris, 1789. The Bastille has been stormed and a breath of liberty blows through the streets of Paris. Françoise, a young washerwoman, and Basile, a drifter without a family or name, discover the unique exhilaration of love and revolution. The men and the women of the revolution meet at the newly established Assemblée Nationale.
Together with their friends and the people of the working-class districts of Paris, they begin to realize dreams of emancipation in a newly formed assembly where they witness, with both hopes and doubts, the creation of a new political system. Within their debates and the fury on the streets lies the fate of their once sacred king and the birth of a republic.
It is shown in partnership with Alliance Française Napa Valley.
There will be a reception between screenings at 6 p.m. The reception is free for Alliance Française members and $10 for non-members. Admission to screening does not include reception price.
Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. For details, visit jarvisconservatory.com or call 707-255-5445.