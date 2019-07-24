Festival Napa Valley raised $2.6 million at its Arts for All gala on Sunday, July 14 at Hall Napa Valley.
Proceeds from the event provide free and affordable access to Festival concerts, arts education programs for thousands of public school children, and scholarships for emerging musicians.
The top bid of the night was $450,000 to attend a private concert at The Napa Valley Reserve by 19-time Grammy Award-winner Tony Bennett. Other lots included a stay at Toucan Hill Villa in Mustique owned by Bouchaine Vineyards’ proprietors Gerret and Tatiana Copeland, a VIP experience at Wimbledon 2020, dinners hosted by Trinchero Family Estates, Far Niente and Marimar Estate, and a trip to the Venice Film Festival courtesy of Pomellato.
Forty 3-liter bottles from Napa Valley vintners were auctioned off, raising $125,000 to underwrite Arts for All summer camps for students from the Boys & Girls Clubs and Napa County Office of Education.
The evening was capped off by four-time Grammy Award-winner Seal performing songs from his album “Standards” and his hit “Kiss from a Rose.”