Art Notes: Shelter in Peace

The Jessel Gallery in Napa has reopened with a show titled "Shelter in Peace," featuring works by Marta Collings, Daniel Mundy and Clark Mitchell.

Owner/artist Jessel Miler is also selling products made from her recent series of paintings, "Soulful Voices." These include masks ($20), totes ($40) and journals ($24). Miller is accepting custom orders, including close-ups of any part of an image. Visit jesselgallery.com to view the works and order by emailing jesselgallery@napanet.net or calling707-257-2350. Orders take six weeks.

The front deck is open for visitors to picnic and relax. Gallery hours may vary so call 707-257-2350 on the day you are planning to visit.

All visitors are asked to observe social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

The gallery is also selling farm-fresh eggs.

Jessel Gallery is at 1019 Atlas Peak Road, Napa.