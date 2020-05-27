Art Notes: Shelter in Peace

Art Notes: Shelter in Peace

{{featured_button_text}}
The Healer

"The Healer," by Jessel Miller is one painting from her new series, "Soulful Voices." "It is dedicated to all those powerful brave souls who spend each day caring for others and putting their own lives at risk for all of us," the artist said. 

 Submitted photo

The Jessel Gallery in Napa has reopened with a show titled "Shelter in Peace," featuring works by Marta Collings, Daniel Mundy and Clark Mitchell.

Owner/artist Jessel Miler is also selling products made from her recent series of paintings, "Soulful Voices." These include masks ($20), totes ($40) and journals ($24). Miller is accepting custom orders, including close-ups of any part of an image. Visit jesselgallery.com to view the works and order by emailing  jesselgallery@napanet.net or calling707-257-2350. Orders take six weeks. 

 The front deck is open for visitors to picnic and relax. Gallery hours may vary so call 707-257-2350 on the day you are planning to visit.

 All visitors are asked to observe social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. 

The gallery is also selling farm-fresh eggs.

Jessel Gallery is at 1019 Atlas Peak Road, Napa. 

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News