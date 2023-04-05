Di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art is looking for children ages 12-14 for their new Camp + Leader in Training.

The program's goal is to help build public speaking skills, emotional intelligence, conflict resolution skills and lasting friendships.

As a Leader in Training kids will:

-- participate in and assist with Camp di Rosa nature activities like archery, fishing, and hiking;

-- participate in art activities and assist with setting them up for younger campers;

-- spend time helping younger campers and be mentored by Camp di Rosa staff;

-- have time each day to focus on specific areas of growth and team building;

-- lead field games for all camp, under the guidance of Camp di Rosa staff.

Camp di Rosa takes place June 19 to July 14, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for children ages 6 to 14. The cost is $450 per week, including all materials.

Campers will learn about the diverse flora, fauna, animals and geology at di Rosa as their group explores the 217-acre nature preserve. Children will fish, hike, do archery, and play field games.

They will also make art during studio time and learn about the many sculptures and artworks that can be found outdoors and inside di Rosa’s spacious galleries. No art experience is needed, just a readiness to have fun and get messy.

The last Friday of each week will include a special family open house, along with an exhibition of favorite artworks made by participants.

Di Rosa is currently hiring for camp instructors and assistants. For job descriptions and additional information visit www.dirosaart.org/about/job-opportunities/.

