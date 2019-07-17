Summertime at Lucky Penny means music and comedy shows designed to put a smile on your face and provide some food for thought. Two more one-night-only events are on tap this month.
"Katie Rubin: Why I Died. A Comedy"
Friday, July 26, 8 p.m.
A solo show written and performed by Katie Rubin, "Why I Died" tells the story of Rubin’s attempt to navigate a deep spiritual awakening in the face of a tight writing deadline. Along the way, she deals with and plays the roles of her pushy producer, a co-dependent mugger, a loose and vapid pop star, an infomercial saleswoman, a Sufi “Perfected Master,” a clueless boyfriend and a bevy of false prophets.
Through the voices of 10 comedic characters, Rubin chronicles her attempt to create and evolve simultaneously. Will her spiritual and creative efforts merge? Or will she have to give up one for the other?
Tickets are $30 for adults, $27.50 for seniors, and $25 for students.
“Spy Band: The Music of Spies, Special Agents & Detectives"
Saturday, July 27, 8 p.m.
Spy Band is an elite cadre of highly skilled musical operatives performing the theme music of spies, secret agents and detectives, featuring songs from the James Bond movie series.
Team leader Alan K. Parks has assembled his expert contingent to carry out covert missions of melodic espionage. They have been ensconced in their secret training compound and are ready to strike.
All seats are $20.
These shows will be presented at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way in Napa. Tickets can be purchased online at luckypennynapa.com or by calling 707-266-6305.