Art Notes: Summer theater camp at Lucky Penny

With Napa County Health Department protocols in place, the Napa Academy of Performing Arts (N.A.P.A.) will provide summer theater camps in July. Registration is now underway at www.luckypennyacademy.com.

Designed for young performers aged 8 to 17, the “Broadway Bops” musical theater camps invite students to learn the music and choreography from specially selected popular Broadway show tunes. The camps will culminate in a performance for family and friends that will be live-streamed and recorded using a new multi-camera video system.

“Broadway Bops” will be offered as a two-week camp Monday through Friday, July 13-26, from 9 a.m. to noon, and as a three-week camp Monday through Friday, July 13 through July 31 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. The two-week camp is $350 and the three-week camp is $500.

In order to maintain social distancing, each camp will have a maximum of 10 campers. The use of masks, sanitizing routines, and other necessary protocols will be in place. The camps will be held at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa. More information on N.A.P.A. will be found at www.luckypennyacademy.com. Email luckypennyacademypd@gmail.com or call 707-266-6305.