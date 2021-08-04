Art Notes: Sunset Cinema at Charles Krug

Napa Valley Film Festival, in conjunction with Cameo Cinema, will show "CODA" at the Sunset Cinema at Charles Krug Winery on Aug. 6.
“CODA” is the story of 17-year-old Ruby, the sole hearing member of a deaf family is a CODA, a child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around serving as an interpreter for her parents and working on the family’s struggling fishing boat.
But when Ruby joins her high school’s choir club, she discovers a gift for singing. Her choirmaster encourages her to apply to a music school, Ruby is torn between her obligations to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.
At the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, “CODA” received the U.S. Grand Jury Prize, the Directing Award, the Audience Award and a Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast.
A Q&A with director Siân Heder will follow the screening.
Tickets for the screenings are $10 per person, and guests are asked to bring blankets to sit on the lawn. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/sunset-cinema-coda-tickets-160239090433.
The screening starts at dusk, wine and food will be available to purchase prior to the movie. Charles Krug Winery is at 2800 Main St., St. Helena.
Napa Valley Writers to meet
Napa Valley Writers' next virtual meeting is Wednesday, Aug 11, 7 to 9 .m.
The guest speaker is literary agent Laurie McLean of Fuse Literary who will discuss "Book Publishing in the New World"
What exactly will the “new normal” in publishing become? Is nonfiction still going to be popular with readers and if so which areas? Where will fiction take off once again? And what are some of the new areas of growth? Find out about innovations and old standbys as publishing re-opens for business.
McLean spent 20 years as the CEO of a multi-million-dollar marketing agency and eight years as an agent/senior agent at Larsen Pomada Literary Agents before co-founding Fuse Literary in 2013 with her business partner Gordon Warnock. At Fuse Lit, Laurie specializes in middle grade, young adult and adult genre fiction including romance, fantasy, science fiction, mystery, suspense, thrillers, and westerns.
She is also the director of the San Francisco Writers Conference, in its 18th year, and co-founded two ePublishing companies that she eventually sold: Joyride Books for romance and Ambush Books for tween and teen books.
Find out more at FuseLiterary.comFuseLiterary.com.
Jim McDonald will be August’s member reader.
He retired from his career as a podiatrist in 2014 and began a creative journey as a writer and painter. He lives in Yountville and chairs the Yountville Arts Commission.
His most recent chapbook is "Visual Language" with poems that dwell in the space between the visual and language. Previous chapbooks include "Takeoff" (2018), "Hourglass" (2019), and the broadside "Fly Museum" (2020).
Register for the August meeting at //us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Vn3VJwJ2TwSMMVRnHrTLiA. The fee is $5.
SF Opera streams 'Die Meistersinger'
It is love at first sight when the knight Walther von Stolzing first meets the goldsmith’s daughter, Eva, but tradition trumps love in 19th-century Nuremberg. Eva's father has decreed that the only way to win her hand in marriage is to join Nuremberg’s guild of competitive singers—and beat them all in song.
Music is the food of love in composer Richard Wagner’s rare comedy "Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg."
San Francisco Opera will air a production as part of its free summer streaming series from 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7 to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8.
Visit sfopera.com/online/streaming for more information or to watch the opera.
Authors gather in Sonoma
The Sonoma Valley Authors Festival, now in its fourth year, takes place at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, Aug. 27 to 29.
This year’s authors and speakers include Doris Kearns Goodwin, Isabel Allende, Amy Tan, Daniel James Brown, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Niall Ferguson, Dave Barry, Billy Collins, H.R. McMaster, Wade Davis, Walter Isaacson, Min Jin Lee, Julia Flynn Seiler and Nicole Perlroth.
Authors on the Plaza on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 5 p.m. at Sonoma Plaza in the city center, features introductions by Dave Barry, Amy Tan in conversation with Jeffrey Brown of PBS, and two-time poet laureate, Billy Collins
The third annual Students Day features a dozen authors and speakers including Doris Kearns Goodwin, Daniel James Brown, Dr. Euan Ashley, and astrophysicist Alex Filippenko who speak and interact with more than 2,700 students at Sonoma Valley High School and local middle schools. Each year an average of 4,000 books, written by the presenting authors, are given free to the students, all paid for with private donations. Due to campus safety protocols, Students Day is only open to students.
Sonoma Valley Authors Festival passes are available now at svauthorsfest.org/purchase-3-day-festival-passes/. VIP Festival Passes start at $2,500 and include all presentations, breakfasts and lunches, plus an exclusive dinner with the authors, preferred seating, valet parking, and access to year-round events. All VIP passes include a tax-deductible donation.
A limited number of 3-day festival passes are available for $1,149. These include all presentations, breakfasts and lunches. All festival attendees receive complimentary access to the full Virtual Festival video archive available anytime, anywhere on-demand from Oct. 23 to Nov 13.
Visit svauthorsfest.org for more information.
'Hamilton' lottery tickets underway
A digital lottery for tickets to "Hamilton" has begun in conjunction with the show’s first performance on Aug. 10 in San Francisco at the Orpheum Theatre.
A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each. Digital lotteries begin each Friday and close the following Thursday for the following week’s performances.
"Hamlton," is the story of America then, told by America now featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway. For more information, visit BroadwaySF.com. All patrons of BroadwaySF must adhere to the updated Covid policy.
To enter, visit hamiltonmusical.com/lottery or use the app for "Hamilton," available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store at http://hamiltonmusical.com/app.
The return of Harry Potter
Tickets for the West Coast production of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," are now on sale for performances at San Francisco’s Curran beginning Jan. 11, 2022. Tickets are available through the official website HarryPotterPlaySF.com.
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child originally was presented in two parts. Now, the show has been restaged as one singular performance.
“San Francisco is excited to welcome back this magical production,” said San Francisco Mayor London Breed. “We know how critical the arts are to our city and our recovery, and our theaters are absolutely central to San Francisco’s artistic identity. We look forward to having "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" back here in San Francisco on the only stage you can see this great production in the US outside of New York City.”
"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" is based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany.
