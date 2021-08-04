Art Notes: Sunset Cinema at Charles Krug

Napa Valley Writers' next virtual meeting is Wednesday, Aug 11, 7 to 9 .m.

The guest speaker is literary agent Laurie McLean of Fuse Literary who will discuss "Book Publishing in the New World"

What exactly will the “new normal” in publishing become? Is nonfiction still going to be popular with readers and if so which areas? Where will fiction take off once again? And what are some of the new areas of growth? Find out about innovations and old standbys as publishing re-opens for business.

McLean spent 20 years as the CEO of a multi-million-dollar marketing agency and eight years as an agent/senior agent at Larsen Pomada Literary Agents before co-founding Fuse Literary in 2013 with her business partner Gordon Warnock. At Fuse Lit, Laurie specializes in middle grade, young adult and adult genre fiction including romance, fantasy, science fiction, mystery, suspense, thrillers, and westerns.

She is also the director of the San Francisco Writers Conference, in its 18th year, and co-founded two ePublishing companies that she eventually sold: Joyride Books for romance and Ambush Books for tween and teen books.

Find out more at FuseLiterary.comFuseLiterary.com.