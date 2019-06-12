Charles Krug Winery, in collaboration with the Napa Valley Film Festival, will host Sunset Cinema 2019, a summer film series with showings in July, August and September.
The films will screen at sunset on the third Friday of each month. Guests can enjoy Charles Krug wines, pizzas and live music prior to each showing.
The series kicks off on Friday, July 19 at sunset on the Charles Krug lawn with a screening of "Pick of The Litter," The feature documentary follows a group of puppies on their two-year quest to become guide dogs. Directors Dana Nachman and Don Hardy introduce viewers to a group of canine characters along with their human counterparts.
Scheduled to screen on Aug. 16 is "Cold Brook," a drama, directed by William Fichtner, in which two maintenance workers from a small town in upstate New York who, as they go about their daily routine, spot a mysterious intruder. After some investigating, the intruder turns out to be more than meets the eye.
The series concludes on Sept. 20 with "Summer ‘03." In the midst of a family crisis, 16-year-old Jamie, played by Joey King, navigates the difficult waters of her love life.
“At Charles Krug we are always working to integrate new cultural events that serve the Napa Valley community”, said co-proprietor Peter Mondavi Jr. “By hosting the Sunset Cinema Series, we are able to extend the warm hospitality we are known for even further.”
For more information on the Sunset Cinema Series, visit sunsetcinema2019.eventbrite.com.