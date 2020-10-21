Art Notes: The art of voting and a classic thriller from 6th Street Playhouse

Sonoma’s Creekside High School art teacher Walt Williams brought a new piece of art to di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art last week: four large letters that spell out “VOTE” now line the road by the turn-off to the center, which has been closed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Usually Williams and his students make a sign spelling out SONOMAWOOD each year for the Sonoma Film Festival. This year, because of COVID-19, he made a sign on his own, as a way to do whatever he could to encourage voting, and di Rosa signed on to his effort, said communications director Andrea Saenz Williams.

“Tens of thousands of people travel the Sonoma Highway daily, and I hope that the VOTE sign inspires civic action, as well as calls attention to di Rosa being active during our temporary closure,” she said. “I was happy to hear cars honking as the sign went up yesterday.”

A mysterious man, a lonely governess...

Eerie opportunties abound in the Sixth Street Playhouse virtual version of “The Turn of the Screw,” Henry James’ masterpiece in which a new young governess tries to save her young charges from ghostly apparitions at an English country estate.