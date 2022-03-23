Art Notes: The birthday lunch photographers

“Photos by Kathy and Friends” (Ron and Pam Rogers, Cassandra Walker, Kathy Bandrowski, Betty Malmgren, and Priscilla Upton) are now on display through April at the Mechanics Bank.

The friendships vary in origin and length of time but a common thread was a Napa Valley College International Education photography trip to Cuba.

“We welcomed in the year 2004 together in Cuba, a memorable experience, and have been celebrating birthdays on and off ever since,” said Betty Malmgren. While the total Cuba tour group was about 30 students, instructors and guides, different combinations of the photographers pictured above have maintained ties and also traveled together to Vietnam, Costa Rica, Italy, Egypt, and countries in Africa, among other places.

Most members of the birthday lunch group have also been active in the Napa Valley Photographic Society.

This birthday lunch bunch group centers around senior member Kathryne Bandrowski. “This show is a tribute to her and a celebration of her photography. Her love for travel and photography continues to inspire us,” Malmgren added.

George Bartolome, Napa Valley Photographic Society, provided show support. And the show was made possible by Mechanics Bank, Sergio Calderon, financial services manager. The bank, which showcases local artists and photographers, is at 700 Trancas St., at the intersection with Big Ranch Road, in Napa.

Open Studios deadline

Napa artists: Show your work, get feedback and make sales at Open Studios Napa Valley 2022 coming up on Sept. 17-18 and Sept. 24–25. The deadline to apply is April 1.

Artists can choose to participate for one or both weekends. To be eligible to participate in Open Studios you must be a current member of Art Association Napa Valley, and live or work within Napa County, or partner with a participating artist showing in Napa County.

For more information on requirements and fees, visit artnv.org. Questions? Send email to Frank@artnv.org.

Art Association Napa Valley, is a non-profit organization that supports the artists in Napa County and supplies scholarships for students in art programs.

Di Rosa and First Street Napa team up

Di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art and First Street Napa have announced a collaboration to celebrate and feature artists who inspire the distinct culture of Napa Valley and the Northern California region. Di Rosa will lend artwork and sculpture for display at First Street Napa’s new “Artist Alley,” which will make its public debut this spring.

Di Rosa’s collaboration with First Street Napa will begin with the lending of large-scale sculptures from its permanent collection for prominent display at Artist Alley. Future plans are in the works for immersive outdoor programs and events.

Artist Alley will provide an immersive experience that features murals, sculpture, film and interactive digital media from local artists and museums.