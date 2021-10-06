 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Art Notes: The Napa 'Nutcracker' returns

Art Notes: The Napa 'Nutcracker' returns

{{featured_button_text}}
Nutcracker

Napa Regional Ballet presents "The Nutcracker" at the Lincoln Theater on Dec. 17, 18 and 19 at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center. 

 Submitted photo

Napa Regional Dance Company will present its 20th-anniversary production of Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker" at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center this holiday season. Four performances are on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m., Dec. 18 at 2 and 7 p.m. and Dec. 19 at 2 p.m.

The annual production was canceled in 2020 by COVID-19. 

"Our dancers are thrilled to present four shows this holiday season at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center and to share the joy and magic of this production with our Napa Valley community once again," said the company director Wanda McGill.

Tickets are on sale now through Eventbrite at eventbrite.com.

'Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End' at Lucky Penny

Lucky Penny Productions has postponed its production of “North Bay New Plays” and instead will present "Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End" from Oct. 15 to 31. 

Erma Louise Bombeck was an American humorist who achieved popularity for her syndicated newspaper humor column describing suburban home life from 1965 to 1996. She also published 15 books, most of which became bestsellers. Between 1965 and April 17, 1996 – five days before her death – Bombeck wrote more than 4,000 newspaper columns. By the 1970s, her columns were read semi-weekly by 30 million readers of the 900 newspapers in the U.S. and Canada.

Those who already had tickets for “North Bay New Plays” will be seated on the same dates for “Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End.” For those wishing to purchase tickets, they are on sale at the website www.luckypennynapa.com.

COVID protocols are in place at the theater. All attendees need to provide proof of vaccination or recent negative test, and face coverings are required at all times inside the Community Arts Center. 

Donors have funded a high-tech air purifier now in use in the lobby and theater to increase safety. 

Valley Players will present a "Ladies Briefs" at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center on Oct. 28 to 29 and Nov. 5 to 14.  “Ladies Briefs" is an anthology of 10 new short plays by female writers. More information on this show can be found at valley-players.com/

Coming next in the Lucky Penny season will be “A Napa Valley Christmas Carol,” an original story by Barry Martin with original music by Rob Broadhurst. The world premiere of this new work will take place on Dec. 3. with the family-friendly show running three weekends through Dec. 19.

Tickets for all of the shows in the Lucky Penny comeback season are available at luckypennynapa.com or over the phone by calling 707-266-6305. Email info@luckypennynapa.com with questions.

Napa Valley Writers to meet

Napa Valley Writers will host New York Times bestselling author Anne Perry in conversation with Victoria Zackheim at their next virtual meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Register at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EWe9sVkHQqu9CywtdYzkCw.

Perry and Zackheim will discuss the importance of outlining a story for characters' growth and interactions. Story is about change, but every change has to have a reason. An outline is a great place to judge pace, build tension, and discover which sections need research. It may take a while but the process will repay writer's many times over.

Perry’s publishing career began with "The Cater Street Hangman," published in 1979, and featuring the Victorian policeman Thomas Pitt and his well-born wife Charlotte.

Member reader for October is Kathleen Herrmann, who has written nonfiction articles and poems, appearing in anthologies, and regional and national publications. A retired elementary educator, she teaches young writers and finds inspiration in outdoor adventures, remarkable people, current events, personal journeys and the unexpected. She will read selected poems.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dave Grohl was told Kurt Cobain died a month before he committed suicide

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News