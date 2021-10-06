Art Notes: The Napa 'Nutcracker' returns

Those who already had tickets for “North Bay New Plays” will be seated on the same dates for “Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End.” For those wishing to purchase tickets, they are on sale at the website www.luckypennynapa.com.

COVID protocols are in place at the theater. All attendees need to provide proof of vaccination or recent negative test, and face coverings are required at all times inside the Community Arts Center.

Donors have funded a high-tech air purifier now in use in the lobby and theater to increase safety.

Valley Players will present a "Ladies Briefs" at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center on Oct. 28 to 29 and Nov. 5 to 14. “Ladies Briefs" is an anthology of 10 new short plays by female writers. More information on this show can be found at valley-players.com/

Coming next in the Lucky Penny season will be “A Napa Valley Christmas Carol,” an original story by Barry Martin with original music by Rob Broadhurst. The world premiere of this new work will take place on Dec. 3. with the family-friendly show running three weekends through Dec. 19.