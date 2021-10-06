Art Notes: The Napa 'Nutcracker' returns

Napa Regional Dance Company will present its 20th-anniversary production of Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker" at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center this holiday season. Four performances are on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m., Dec. 18 at 2 and 7 p.m. and Dec. 19 at 2 p.m.
The annual production was canceled in 2020 by COVID-19.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
"Our dancers are thrilled to present four shows this holiday season at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center and to share the joy and magic of this production with our Napa Valley community once again," said the company director Wanda McGill.
Tickets are on sale now through Eventbrite at eventbrite.com.
'Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End' at Lucky Penny
Lucky Penny Productions has postponed its production of “North Bay New Plays” and instead will present "Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End" from Oct. 15 to 31.
Erma Louise Bombeck was an American humorist who achieved popularity for her syndicated newspaper humor column describing suburban home life from 1965 to 1996. She also published 15 books, most of which became bestsellers. Between 1965 and April 17, 1996 – five days before her death – Bombeck wrote more than 4,000 newspaper columns. By the 1970s, her columns were read semi-weekly by 30 million readers of the 900 newspapers in the U.S. and Canada.
Those who already had tickets for “North Bay New Plays” will be seated on the same dates for “Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End.” For those wishing to purchase tickets, they are on sale at the website www.luckypennynapa.com.
COVID protocols are in place at the theater. All attendees need to provide proof of vaccination or recent negative test, and face coverings are required at all times inside the Community Arts Center.
Donors have funded a high-tech air purifier now in use in the lobby and theater to increase safety.
Valley Players will present a "Ladies Briefs" at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center on Oct. 28 to 29 and Nov. 5 to 14. “Ladies Briefs" is an anthology of 10 new short plays by female writers. More information on this show can be found at valley-players.com/
Coming next in the Lucky Penny season will be “A Napa Valley Christmas Carol,” an original story by Barry Martin with original music by Rob Broadhurst. The world premiere of this new work will take place on Dec. 3. with the family-friendly show running three weekends through Dec. 19.
Tickets for all of the shows in the Lucky Penny comeback season are available at luckypennynapa.com or over the phone by calling 707-266-6305. Email info@luckypennynapa.com with questions.
Napa Valley Writers to meet
Napa Valley Writers will host New York Times bestselling author Anne Perry in conversation with Victoria Zackheim at their next virtual meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Perry and Zackheim will discuss the importance of outlining a story for characters' growth and interactions. Story is about change, but every change has to have a reason. An outline is a great place to judge pace, build tension, and discover which sections need research. It may take a while but the process will repay writer's many times over.
Perry’s publishing career began with "The Cater Street Hangman," published in 1979, and featuring the Victorian policeman Thomas Pitt and his well-born wife Charlotte.
Member reader for October is Kathleen Herrmann, who has written nonfiction articles and poems, appearing in anthologies, and regional and national publications. A retired elementary educator, she teaches young writers and finds inspiration in outdoor adventures, remarkable people, current events, personal journeys and the unexpected. She will read selected poems.
Check out the week in cartoons
Lisa Benson cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Micro-wineries would basically be wine tasting rooms without large, expensive wineries. Farmers who grow grapes and make wine on a small scale…
According to a Napa city planning department application, a Wingstop restaurant could be coming to Napa.
Futuristic fortresses, underground operations and everything in between seem to have a place in Napa Valley, whether they sit highway-side or …
Bounty Hunter won't be moving to a planned building at First and Main Street that's gone unconstructed for four years. But the new building pr…
Fairwinds Estate Winery says one of its insurers sold it a useless insurance policy shortly before the winery was destroyed by the 2020 Glass Fire.
A new Napa Valley Distillery cocktail bar and tasting room is headed to downtown Napa.
A recent event seemed like a seismic shock to old-timers in the west Vine Hill Drive neighborhood of the city of Napa — two homes there each s…
Napa County may see a relatively high number of new housing units from California's new single-family zoning law
California's new single-family zoning law could bring a relatively high number of new units to Napa compared to other parts of California, acc…
Soscol Square drive-thru proposal heads to Napa City Council following appeal over greenhouse gas emissions
One more drive-thru in the city of Napa is one too many, an environmental group is saying.
One of Napa’s longtime bed and breakfast inns has pulled back the curtain on a 20-month, multi-million dollar renovation.