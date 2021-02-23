Art Notes: 'The Presence of the Past' call for submissions

The Napa County Historical Society is accepting submissions for their 2021 photography competition, "The Presence of the Past."

For the first of their new Then & Now Photo Competition exhibits, the group has selected 18 historic landmarks from throughout Napa County in nine categories that include bridges, businesses, churches, hospitals, homes, hotels, resorts, schools and wineries.

Each category has historic images for two landmark buildings. The challenge for modern photographers is to capture the aesthetics of a chosen landmark as it exists -- or does not exist -- today.

They are accepting photographs taken within the last 10 years. The deadline for submissions for senior and junior divisions is March 21. Participants can submit up to four modern images for the show.

All submissions will be juried and selected images will be mounted and hung alongside the historic images in the Jess Doud Gallery for the duration of the exhibit. The judging rubric is also available.

The guidelines and registration for interested photographers is on the Napa County Historical Society website, napahistory.org/2021-photography-competition/.

