Art Notes: What's happening around Napa Valley

It’s a Grand Night for Singing at Jarvis

It’s a Grand Night for Singing celebrates 25 years (26 minus 1 pandemic year) on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Jarvis Conservatory. Six singers will join pianist and host Frank Johnson for an evening of melody, comedy and drama — a few familiar arias, but also some interesting rarities.

Performers include Johanne Daniel, Chris Pilcher, Christine Dukey, David Knapp, Wayne Wong, Ross Halper and Ellen St. Thomas.

Accordion virtuoso Sheri Mignano Crawford will entertain the audience before the concert and during intermission when anniversary cake and sparkling wine will be served.

It’s A Grand Night for Singing continues the first Saturday of every month at 7 p.m. at Jarvis Conservatory. Tickets are $20 at the box office, beginning at 6 p.m.

Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. Info, www.jarvisconservatory.com, 707-255-5445.

'Reality to Abstraction' reception at the Jessel Gallery

An artist reception for the new show, “A Surprising New View: Introducing the Abstracted View of my Realistic Artists” at the Jessel Gallery is Friday, Nov. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m.

For this show Jessel Miller challenged artists who exhibit at the gallery — and generally paint realistic works — to do an abstract interpretation of one of their subjects. The results are fascinating works from Marta Collings, Susan Hoehn, Karen Lynn Ingalls, Theresa Legere, Daniel Mundy and Beverly Wilson. Miller also included a work.

Jessel Gallery is at 1019 Atlas Peak Road, Napa. Info, 707-257-2350, jesselgallery.com.

Napa Valley Writers meet

James Beard award-winning Napa food writer and cookbook author Janet Fletcher is the guest speaker at the Napa Valley Writers meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 7 to 9 p.m. She will be talking about "Cookbooks that Changed How America Eats."

Fletcher is the author or co-author of more than 30 books on food and beverage, including the just-released Audible lecture series "Cultured: The Epic Story of Cheese." Her book collaborations with Cakebread Cellars and chef Michael Chiarello were both IACP Award winners.

She publishes the weekly Planet Cheese blog and is the cheese columnist for Specialty Food and Tasting Panel magazines. For nearly a decade, she wrote a weekly cheese column for the San Francisco Chronicle, the first newspaper column of its kind.

Luisa Heymann will be November’s member reader. She authored "Get a Move on! Mini-Workouts Anytime, Anywhere." Luisa grew up on the East Coast, but has visited or worked in 43 states and 39 countries. She had stints at running an ice cream parlor in Puerto Rico, as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Costa Rica, and as the advertising director for Kitchen Bazaar housewares. She lives in Yountville with her husband and rescue dogs.

Napa Valley Writers, a branch of the California Writers Club, holds meetings at Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa. The cost to attend is $5 for members, $7 for non-members and free for students with ID.

For more information, contact lenorehirsch@att.net or see napavalleywriters.online.

'Blending Passions' with Jessup Cellars Gallery

Yountville Arts and Jessup Cellars Gallery present "Blending Passions," on Friday, Nov. 4 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. It features artist Sandra Speidel whose work in the current show at the Gallery at the Community Center, along with artists Beverly Lazor and Cynthia Carey.

The Community Center is at 6516 Washington St., Yountville. Info, yountvillearts.com.