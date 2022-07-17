Art Notes: What's new in Napa Valley

'El Arte de José Martínez'

The opening reception for “El Arte de José Martínez” is Thursday, July 21, 5 to 7 p.m. at Yountville Community Center Gallery.

Ballet Folklórico of Napa High School will perform from 5 to 5:30 p.m. in the Community Center plaza. Light bites and beverages will be served.

Martínez is well-known in Yountville for teaching painting classes to children and adults. He is a painter who works in oil on canvas or panels portraying everyday people as well as historical icons. His latest portraits depict traditional Mexican outfits, as well as a series with his take on the traditional Lotería game. The artist’s portfolio includes other media as well, including push-pins, watercolor, charcoal and pencil.

A resident artist with the Mare Island Art Studios, Martinez has a BA in Studio Painting and Art History from San Francisco State University.

He says, “I use oil on canvases and panels to portray average, everyday people—often those who in one way or another have had an impact on my life.”

The artist also is dedicated to helping youth express themselves by facilitating art workshops with local schools and young people on probation. He has been especially supportive in the past of the If Given a Chance Foundation, providing disadvantaged youth with scholarship funds to continue their education.

“El Arte de José Martínez” is presented by Yountville Arts. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment on weekends. The Yountville Community Center Gallery is located at 6516 Washington St. in Yountville.

The White Barn's new stage

The White Barn will christen its new outdoor stage in St. Helena with a sizzling performance by Sol Flamenco on Saturday, July 23, at 6 p.m.

Sol Flamenco, the Spanish dance ensemble known for their their lightning-fast footwork, haunting guitar rhythms and soulful songs, features dancer Damien Alvarez, dancer-singer Joelle Gonçalves, singer La Yuli, and guitarist Mark Taylor,

The grounds will open at 5:30 p.m. and patrons will be welcome to bring a picnic basket to all outdoor performances. (Chairs will be provided.) As always, refreshments will be offered during the intermission.

Tickets are $35 and are available on the website, www.thewhitebarn.org, or by calling the White Barn box office at 707-987-8225. The White Barn is located at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena.

To comply with state and county health recommendations, all patrons should be vaccinated. Though masks are not required outdoors, audience members are encouraged to wear them when inside the White Barn.

'Force of Nature' at di Rosa

"Adia Millett: Force of Nature" opens at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art on July 24. The show will continue through Oct. 30.

For this show, the Oakland-based artist spent six months in intermittent residency at di Rosa, collecting images, materials and sounds that were incorporated into a vibrant series of works celebrating our ancestral connection to the earth.

Millett works across a broad range of media creating bright, fractal compositions that skirt the boundaries between landscape, figure and abstraction. The works are animated by recurring imagery evoking, according to Millett, “earth, water, air and sun—the elements that birthed us and keep us alive.”

Related programs include:

July 23: exhibition preview for patrons and members, 5 to 7 p.m.

Aug. 20: artist talk, 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Oct. 29: family program with the artist, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Visit di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art at 5200 Sonoma Highway (Highway 12/121) in Carneros. For details about programs and memberships, visit dirosaart.org.