Art Notes: Young performers wanted for Lucky Penny's 'Super Happy Awesome News'

Two siblings launch rival good news networks and find themselves competing for the title of happiest news show. Soon, their correspondents are in a whirlwind of ecstatic musical reporting – from joyful weather forecasts, to cheerful cooking segments and blissful political updates. But, when vulnerability starts peeking through the euphoric facade, they’re left wondering: is there room for raw honesty on a super happy broadcast?

Lucky Penny and the Napa Performing Arts Academy have created “Super Happy Awesome Arts and News” to give young performers a space to process and express their emotions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Performers ages 7-17 can join in the fun and release pent-up performance creativity. Register at www.luckypennyacademy.com/musical-theater-program. The cost is $20.

All registered participants are cast in the show and will have their own scene. Rehearse at home, then Napa Academy instructors will schedule Zoom sessions with each actor to rehearse their individual parts providing real-time adjustments and direction.

Lucky Penny producers will schedule a COVID-19-safe video session for each actor to come to the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center and record his or her part using their state-of-the-art video equipment.

The post-production team will put it online for family and friends to see.