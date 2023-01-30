Art Notes:

The Napa Valley Mustard Celebration continues this weekend with the Atlas Peak Road opening weekend events on Feb. 4 and 5.

The Jessel Gallery at 1019 Atlas Peak Road, Napa, will have artists on the site providing demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. plus others in pop-up sites. The artists include Beverly Wilson, Thérèse Légère, Jessel Miller, Marcia Garcia, Marta Collings and Joy West. Artists have created images and crafts in honor of the mustard season. Beverly Wilson's celebration poster is available in several products including journals, prints and mustard jars. The gallery will also be hosting an olive oil tasting. All visitors will receive a Jessel Miller Book from her Mustard Series with every purchase.

The Gordon Heuther Studio and Gallery, 1821 Monticello Road, Napa, is hosting an open house in the Hay Barn on Feb. 4 and 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. An artist meet and greet is at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Mustard Celebration pairings of wine and cheeses will be served. Signed books and limited works available.

Silverado Resort and Spa, 1600 Atlas Peak Road, holds a flower pressing workshop for ages 12 and older, from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 4. Throughout the Mustard Celebration they will be serving mustard-inspired appetizers ( mustard deviled eggs with pickled mustard seeds and bacon; prosciutto and cheddar grilled cheese bites with whole grain mustard and sausage, pepper and potato skewers with creamy mustard) at the Mansion Bar.

Bougetz Cellars, 1021 Atlas Peak Road C, Napa, is offering reserve wine and mustard and charcuterie pairings, by appointment only, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The tasting room is currently showing works by Napa Valley artist Beverly Wilson, whose work is featured this year on the Mustard Celebration poster. Bougetz is featuring Wilson's painting on specialty wine bottles. Make reservations at bougetzcellars.com.

Jean Edwards Cellars, 1021 Atlas Peak Road B, will be offering $20 off Vintner or Portfolio flights plus 10% off wine purchases. Their offer is valid Feb. 3-28 and cannot be combined with other discounts. Guests must mention the offer upon arrival to receive the discount and offer may be applied to all members of the party.

Prim Solum ,1021 Atlas Peak Road, Napa,

PRIME SOLUM

MUSTARD CELEBRATION SPECIAL

January - March 2023

At the Prime Solum & Expression tasting room, a signature “Mustard Celebration” Dipping Sauce will be served with selected paninis from the food menu. In addition, all guests who mention the Napa Valley Mustard Celebration upon booking their wine tasting will receive a complimentary cheese plate with the wine flight.

WHETSTONE WINE CELLARS

1075 Atlas Peak Road, Napa

WHETSTONE WINE CELLARS

FLIGHTS & BITES

Wine flights and small bites

WRITERS' SALON HONORING THE MUSTARD SEASON AT JESSEL GALLERY

Saturday, February 18

5-8pm

6 Authors (4 to be announced) including Special Guests Jessel Miller with her 3 Mustard Books and Paul Franson with places to see the best Mustard fields in the Napa Valley.

Meet and Greet at 5:00pm

Author Readings and Talks 5:30pm to 7:30pm

Book Signings 7:30pm to 8:00Pm