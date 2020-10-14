Art pops up in Napa: Artists hold a one-day show en lieu of Open Studios

Artists need an audience. Art lovers need art, especially during this challenging year. Unfortunately, the pandemic has kept far too many artists and art lovers apart.
That’s going to change.
There’s an antidote to all the canceled art shows coming to Napa. This Saturday, Oct. 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., an Art Drive Pop Up gives art lovers the opportunity to meet 19 talented Art Association Napa Valley (AANV) artists and see their work.
Organizers of the event have given the Napa Register a map of where the artists will be exhibiting their work. The majority of artists are showing in Napa.
“We have all been working in our homes through these difficult times. This gives us a chance to get out and show our art. It gives the Napa Valley community an event to participate in,” said AANV Open Studios co-chairman Frank Trozzo.
In addition, this show is raising funds to assist those who need it. The entry fees paid by the artists to participate in this event are being split between the Napa Food Bank and AANV.
“This is a great opportunity to purchase Christmas gifts locally and support our artists and the food bank,” Trozzo said. “We will be observing social distancing.”
Artists will be wearing masks and social distancing as a safeguard against COVID 19 and, although they are not mandating masks, the artists “hope the audience” will take the same precautions. “Most people know what needs to be done to protect themselves and others,” Trozzo said.
There will be a wide variety of art available for sale.
“People will be impressed by the photography, jewelry, ceramics, paintings, prints and glass art,” Trozzo said. “It is all high-quality and professional.”
Some of the artists may do demonstrations, according to Trozzo. Most of the participating artists are known to Napa from Open Studio events that have been held over the years and the Art Association’s downtown gallery. A few newcomers are also showing.
“Every artist’s work is first-class and professional,” Trozzo said. “Marcia Garcia makes amazing baskets. Great for gifts. Trish Danby has her famous ceramic pigs, B. J. Thrailkill does wonderful paintings. John Comisky’s wildlife photos are exceptional. Jewelry from Sherri Galligher and Cheryl Thompson is always a hit.”
Though the art pop up involves AANV members, it is not the same as the annual Open Studios that was canceled this year.
“This is a one-day show. It is not a replacement for the canceled Open Studios,” Trozzo said. “If it is successful, we’ll plan for another (event) in May. “We are still holding Open Studios in September next year, depending on the conditions. Everyone misses it.”
Months ago, when the pandemic was still new and its duration unknown, AANV wrestled with the decision of what to do about the annual Open Studios, which takes place throughout Napa during the last two weekends in September. Uncomfortable with how to proceed, the Open Studios committee sent out questionnaires to the 50 artists who had registered to be in the show that had unfailingly brought artists and art lovers together for nearly four decades.
Without clear information on COVID-19 at the time, the majority of artists did not want the exposure, which put a halt to this year’s Open Studios.
“We decided to hold a pop-up art show later in the year where people could drive by in their cars,” Trozzo said. “Everyone was enthusiastic about the idea. Some still will hold it in their back yards. My neighbors on Crestview Court are thrilled to host several artists.”
Like everyone else, artists are affected by the challenging hardships that have been a hallmark of 2020.
“All the artists I talk to feel the stress. They’re practicing their art or learning new techniques. We’ll get through this and be ready for other events to come,” Trozzo said. “What else can we do?”
Trozzo is still painting but lately, he has been digitizing family photos, family movies and organizing them on hard drives. He also has pictures of his artwork.
“Personally, I’ve been stressed by the fires, the heat, the politics, and the lack of normal interaction,” he said. “I can take the drives (photos) and go if I have to leave in a hurry.”
As an artist, Trozzo has continued to explore the inner mind through meditation and practicing automatic writing.
“This is where I let the pencil just take off and draw,” he said. “Sometimes it comes up with amazing images. It is similar to doodling while on the phone. Your mind disconnects and your subconscious draws what you are not consciously thinking.”
“I still practice drawing from life too,” he added.
“I feel it is my goal as an artist to reveal what can’t be seen,” Trozzo said. “This is done through symbols, myths, and metaphors.”
Like other artists who are showing their most recent work during Saturday’s event, basket artist Marcia Garcia is looking forward to having her work seen.
“Art of any kind – be it painting, music, or literature – is a voice that brings people together,” Garcia said. “It is both reflective and celebratory – comfort food for the heart.”
“The pandemic has deprived our artist members of many opportunities to share their work with the community, but their creativity has not diminished,” said Art Association Napa Valley president Janis Adams.
We would love for you to drive by the locations shown on the map and check out the local artwork for sale or just for viewing. Please wear your mask, as required by county and state rules. We will maintain the required social distancing and have hand sanitizer available at each location, Adams wrote on the AANV website.
