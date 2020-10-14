Art pops up in Napa: Artists hold a one-day show en lieu of Open Studios

Without clear information on COVID-19 at the time, the majority of artists did not want the exposure, which put a halt to this year’s Open Studios.

“We decided to hold a pop-up art show later in the year where people could drive by in their cars,” Trozzo said. “Everyone was enthusiastic about the idea. Some still will hold it in their back yards. My neighbors on Crestview Court are thrilled to host several artists.”

Like everyone else, artists are affected by the challenging hardships that have been a hallmark of 2020.

“All the artists I talk to feel the stress. They’re practicing their art or learning new techniques. We’ll get through this and be ready for other events to come,” Trozzo said. “What else can we do?”

Trozzo is still painting but lately, he has been digitizing family photos, family movies and organizing them on hard drives. He also has pictures of his artwork.

“Personally, I’ve been stressed by the fires, the heat, the politics, and the lack of normal interaction,” he said. “I can take the drives (photos) and go if I have to leave in a hurry.”

As an artist, Trozzo has continued to explore the inner mind through meditation and practicing automatic writing.