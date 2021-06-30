Art pops up in Napa Valley on Saturday

Art Association Napa Valley (AANV) is sponsoring a pop-up art show Saturday, July 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at two locations.
Fused glass artist Bill Mellberg and acrylic artist Diane Slade will be showing their work at the Art Association Center, 1520 Behrens St.
Other artists will be exhibiting their work from the large porch outside of Jessel Gallery and from tents set up in the gallery’s parking lot. Jessel Gallery is at 1019 Atlas Peak Road off of Monticello.
This show features the work of artists who are well known to the community as well as newcomers.
There will be a wide variety of art available for sale including paintings, drawings, woodwork, fabric art, photography, jewelry, and glass art.
At the Jessel Gallery location, Marcia Garcia will exhibit her woven fiber baskets.
Gerda Shupe will show her one-of-a-kind “fancy” wooden cutting boards as well as trays made from wine barrels.
Other artists showing at Jessel Gallery include photographer John Comisky; glass artist Janis Adams; watercolorist Jeff Smith; oil painter Frank Trozzo; acrylic painter Alan Luke Vaughn; painter and weaver Therese Legere.
New to the valley, but not to art
Weaver and painter Therese Legere, who moved to Napa Valley in 2020 to be closer to her adult children, is new to the local art community but not new to art.
“We were still in the plane coming here when the Glass Fire started,” Legere said, laughing ruefully at her disquieting introduction to the valley.
Undeterred by the fires and the pandemic, Legere is finding inspiration for her art in her new home as she documents the colors, textures, and light of the vineyards and mountains of wine country.
Born in Montreal, Quebec, Legere studied fine arts at the College of St Laurent in Montreal where she was strongly influenced by Jean Lefebure, a student and artist of the Montreal Automatiste movement in the 1950s and also by the weaver Lucien Desmarais.
Legere owned a weaving studio in Quebec where she focused on fine silk and cotton fabrics that she sewed into garments. She exhibited in many juried shows such as the Salon des Metiers d’Art in Montreal and Sherbrooke and the Festival of Spring in Ottawa.
Later, Legere was a weaver and teacher at the Findhorn Foundation in Scotland.
In 1988, she designed and sewed the formal wear for Grammy Award winner Yusof Lateef, which he wore at the ceremony where he accepted the Grammy Award for Best New Age Album for his 1987 album “Yusef Lateef’s Little Symphony.”
Legere lived in Massachusetts for 30 years. During that time, she was the business manager for the Fiber Art Center/Foundation for Fiber in Amherst.
In addition to weaving, Legere was also a prolific oil painter during her years in Massachusetts where she developed her intuitive art, creating an angel series as well as an abstract series.
Her painting process is initially impressionist with a strong definition of some of the brush strokes. This creates a stain glass effect that enhances colors and light.
More than once she produced over 100 pieces of art yearly in many different sizes, media, and techniques.
In addition to her paintings, Legere’s colorful scarves and shawls will be featured at Saturday’s art show.
A prelude to Open Studios
The pop-up art show is a prelude to Open Studios, an event held annually during the last two weekends in September throughout Napa County. Last year, because of the pandemic, they had to cancel Open Studios for the first time in 33 years, according to Janis Adams, AANV president.
“People were missing the annual Open Studios held in September so we tried one out in October where you could drive by,” Adams said. “We did another one in May before Mother’s Day, which was a natural.”
“We looked for another time when it would be a natural,” Adams said. “We thought July 3 would be a beneficial time for customers and artists.”
In answer to the big question art lovers have — will the annual Open Studios event return this September? — Adams responded with an emphatic “yes.”
