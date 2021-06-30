Art pops up in Napa Valley on Saturday

Weaver and painter Therese Legere, who moved to Napa Valley in 2020 to be closer to her adult children, is new to the local art community but not new to art.

“We were still in the plane coming here when the Glass Fire started,” Legere said, laughing ruefully at her disquieting introduction to the valley.

Undeterred by the fires and the pandemic, Legere is finding inspiration for her art in her new home as she documents the colors, textures, and light of the vineyards and mountains of wine country.

Born in Montreal, Quebec, Legere studied fine arts at the College of St Laurent in Montreal where she was strongly influenced by Jean Lefebure, a student and artist of the Montreal Automatiste movement in the 1950s and also by the weaver Lucien Desmarais.

Legere owned a weaving studio in Quebec where she focused on fine silk and cotton fabrics that she sewed into garments. She exhibited in many juried shows such as the Salon des Metiers d’Art in Montreal and Sherbrooke and the Festival of Spring in Ottawa.

Later, Legere was a weaver and teacher at the Findhorn Foundation in Scotland.