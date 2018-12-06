"Art Responds: The Wine Country Fires," a contemporary art exhibition on fire, climate and environment in Napa County, is at 1252 First St. Napa.
Curated by Raina Faletti, the temporary art show closes on Dec. 15 with artist talks at 4 p.m. and an exhibition closing and celebration from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
In conjunction with this show, "Art Responds: Films On Fire" takes place at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 9, at the Napa Valley Opera House.
The two films will be shown: "California On Fire," a world premiere by wildfire photographer Jeff Frost, and "Wilder Than Wild: Fire, Forests and the Future," by award-winning filmmakers Keven White and Stephen Most of the SF Filmmakers Collaborative. The films will be shown from 7:30 to 9 p.m., with a Q&A panel following.
For tickets and information to the films, visit www.bluenotenapa.com. More information about the exhibition is at www.art-responds.com.