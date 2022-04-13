Art Students of the Month for March

The Arts Council Napa Valley Education Alliance (ACNVEA) has recognized 10 students Visual and Performing Arts Students of the Month for March.

Four students tied in two different categories, digital art and studio art.

Here are March’s winners:

High school

Studio Art: Liliana Carreon, Vintage High School junior

After just two years of art, Liliana Carreon’s skill set has grown to a level that astounds her teacher, Crystal Clark, as well as other students. Liliana is always diligent and creative, Clark said. She “is thoughtful about her work and engaged in everything she does,” Clark writers, adding she is also "a kind and positive human whose brightness shines onto others." Liliana credits her parents as her inspiration for working hard from scratch to make their family live their best life.

3D Art: Keila Mata, Napa High School senior

While Keila Mata prefers the potter’s wheel, her work on 3D clay projects beyond her comfort zone moves her. She diligently practices skills and then creatively incorporates these methods into new and exciting works. Keila highlights her feminine vessel saying, “I sculpted this to represent the simplicity of the flesh that holds the most important organ in the human body: The Brain.” She explains that the brain is often overlooked, and instead, the body or face takes precedence.

“Looks should not determine the value of someone, but the thoughts of an individual should," she said. "This is why I chose to turn this into a vase so that the flowers it holds can represent the colorful and beautiful mind of the human race.”

Theater Arts: Rylind Richmond, Napa High School senior

The consistency of excellence of Rylind Richmond’s work is why her teacher Patty Profitt chooses to highlight her as an artist. Her portrayal of the title role of Eurydice pushed her into the realm of greatness, Profitt wrote. “This beautifully written character called for a nuanced depiction, and Rylind’s performance was exceptional.”

Rylind was placed in advanced drama as a freshman and remains engaged and growing. She also is vice president of the Thespian Society. Her past roles in the theater department include Hermione in "Andromache," assistant director for "Dreamlandia," costume designer for "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" and actor for "Ashland Falls" and "Little Shop of Horrors." Rylind is genuinely a force!

Choir: Benjamin Stewart, Napa High wenior

Both Benjamin’s teacher and peers respect him as a true leader, notes Napa choir director Duncan Cooper. With his “booming basso profundo voice,” he is known to take the lead in directing during rehearsals, Cooper says, adding that Benjamin's technical skills in music match his leadership. He has been a student in the Advanced Choir since his sophomore year and a section leader for two.

Stepping outside of choir, he portrayed the voice of Audrey II in "Little Shop of Horrors" and is an accomplished composer. Combined with this skill set, he was accepted to Oberlin Conservatory in their composition program, where he is sure to shine.

Middle and elementary schools

Digital (TIE): Dan Patton, American Canyon Middle School, eighth grade

Teacher Jenifer Leahy describes Dan as a profound thinker who “connects his hand to his imagination.” With his newest artistic endeavor, digital art, storytelling has become his focus. He combines creative yet straightforward forms and text “to convey his thoughts in a beautiful, natural way,” says Leahy.

Digital Arts (TIE): Julia Carr, St. Apollinaris, seventh grade

Julia is described as dedicated, focused and imaginative by her teacher Michele Lemieux. “She is disciplined and works intently while allowing her creativity to flow.”

While painting is her focus, she is recently tackled digital artwork and is achieving success. She also serves on the student leadership team at St. Apollinaris, where she was elected public relations commissioner, and she volunteers at Agape in Napa.

Studio Arts: Sofia Ruiz, Silverado Middle School, seventh grade

Every day, Sofia walks into her classroom with a huge smile and a generosity of spirit, writes her teacher, Julia Zmed. She is also a dedicated artist who becomes laser-focused the moment her pencil hits the paper and a natural artist whose skills grow with every project. Zmed says Sofia “cares deeply about her work, and is genuinely one of the kindest students I’ve had. Her artistic abilities seem boundless!”

Choir: Celeste Truong, American Canyon Middle School, eighth grade

As a member of ACMS’s Morning Chorale, Celeste shines as a strong leader, brilliant music reader, hard worker and beautiful singer, according to her teacher Deborah Walden. “She is definitely a standout among her choir peers” because of these solid skills and beaming positivity.

Celeste is also an oboist in the Napa Valley Youth Symphony’s Sinfonia, tackling one of music’s most notoriously tricky instruments.

“She is a gem,” says Walden.

Studio Art (TIE): Adela Colin, Phillips, fifth grade

Adela Colin’s teacher Jennifer Veveiros said, “In honor of Women’s History Month and Disabilities Awareness Month, we focused on the artist Frida Kahlo.” Adela learned about Frida’s favorite pet parrot, Bonito, and chose him as her muse. She selected a bright red piece of paper as her background and carefully applied and blended her oil pastels to create a vibrant and beautiful work of art.

Studio Art (TIE): Eduardo Campos Lopez, Phillips, fifth grade

Shauna Kadel, Eduardo’s teacher, recently taught her students about Rene Magritte and the Surrealist art movement and said Eduardo beautifully combined realism and perspective with the ideas of floating random objects and added a dash of his personality to create a one-of-a-kind composition.

They are now accepting nominations for April from college, high school, middle school and elementary teachers throughout the county for visual and performing arts. Go to the Arts Council Napa Valley website, www.artscouncilnapavalley.org, for more information and access to the nomination form. Nominations are due by the 25th of every month.