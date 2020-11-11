Artist Simon Bull extracts beauty from the ashes, showcases interpretation of the recent fires in Napa Valley

Internationally recognized artist Simon Bull’s interpretation of the recent fires in and around the Napa Valley will be on display at his St. Helena Meuse Gallery from Nov. 14 to Dec. 31, with a reception on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. He will donate 15% of all sales from the show to the California Wildfire Relief Fund.

“I felt the need to share what I was witnessing — the immense raw power of fire in sharp juxtaposition with the otherwise beautiful and serene nature of the Napa Valley,” Bull said. “Art has a way of bringing people together and allowing us to remember what is important.”

As many within the region might agree, fires can have that effect on communities, too, allowing them to rally and find ways to support and encourage one another during challenging times.

“The ‘Beauty From Ashes’ collection highlights so many layers of what everyone has been through with the wildfires,” said Kisha Itkin, owner of Theorem Vineyards, who has donated wine for the artist’s reception. “There is so much tragedy and pain, but there is also love and community — and with that our roots run deeper in this place.”