Artists in Residence: Diane Pope, an optimist's view of art, nature and the importance of grandchildren

Growing up in Marin with two older sisters, Pope was viewed as the “baby of the family” who did a “lot of drawing” as a child. An early influence in Pope’s artistic life came from her best friend’s mom, an artist who allowed Pope to do art with her.

As an adult, Pope went down numerous artistic paths including jewelry, needlework and music. It wasn’t until the early 2000s that Pope started painting with watercolors.

“By 2007, I finally felt as though I could call myself an artist,” Pope said. “I owe a great deal of my success to the guidance and support of numerous other local artists and the tremendous support and encouragement of my husband and family.”

These days, she is busy painting in her studio and making music. With her new-found extra time, Pope is getting back into playing the guitar, something she loved doing for many years but had abandoned long ago because there wasn’t enough time for both watercolors and guitar.

“I have forgotten so much about the guitar, but it is fun to rediscover it and play and sing again. Now, I’m trying to remember the chords,” Pope said, laughing.

Pope credits learning guitar to an “amazing” fourth-grade teacher who played guitar and also inspired his students toward both drawing and playing guitar.