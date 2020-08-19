Artists in Residence: Diane Pope, an optimist's view of art, nature and the importance of grandchildren

Ever the optimist, Diane Pope was determined to find the bright side of sheltering in place when the COVID-19 pandemic began. With the art classes she teaches, as well as five art shows being canceled, Pope anticipated having more creative time in her studio.
After all, she’d always put many hours into preparing for teaching her classes and getting ready for art shows. It was reasonable to assume she’d have an abundance of time for doing her own artwork but as reality set in, Pope found herself missing the creative interaction when she is teaching her art students and the camaraderie of connecting with other artists in galleries.
“At first, I thought that I would be out in my studio painting each day since so many of my other commitments had been canceled but I had a hard time getting motivated. For some reason, I just wasn’t able to find inspiration to paint,” Pope said. “I found myself going through closets and files and doing puzzles instead.”
She was also dealing with missing her four young grandchildren. Before sheltering in place, Pope’s grandchildren often visited her and her husband at their Napa home and also at their cabin located at Lake Almanor.
Pope’s art studio on her Napa property had been like a magnet pulling her grandchildren inside for art adventures. That was before the pandemic.
“My grandchildren love going into my art studio. They are free to use paints in there,” she said. “I have it set up for them.”
“Thank goodness for Facetime,” she said. “Once I was able to see the grandkids again it seemed to free my mind and I started painting.”
One day, as she was looking at some floral photos she had taken at a nursery, Pope’s motivation to paint returned.
Best known for her captivating paintings of wildlife, Pope has now come full circle.
“When I first started painting many years ago, I mostly painted flowers but then got hooked on painting birds and other wildlife,” she said. “I am working on my watercolors and playing with different techniques. I still love painting birds, but I’ve been working on some landscapes and florals as well.”
The first painting Pope did during the pandemic was of a Dahlia flower. It was a “fun and challenging piece” for her and, much to her surprise, shortly after putting it on her website, it sold.
“I was thrilled,” Pope said. “The woman who bought it saw my work at Jessel Gallery and decided to check out my website. She loves flowers. It will be a happy memory from this crazy time.”
Pope has recaptured her initial excitement for painting. “I’m working on my watercolors and playing with different techniques,” she said.
One of her favorite techniques is to paint a loose background, creating an “almost out of focus look” and then paint the subject with fine detail for clarity. This juxtaposition of soft-focus backgrounds with realistic subject matter makes her work stand out with many art lovers.
Whether it is a highly detailed Napa nuthatch bird perched on a leafy twig in the foreground with soft, almost hazy vineyards and mist covered hills in the background or an owl soaring in the sky above a somewhat blurred field and hills in the background, her paintings are designed to capture and hold the viewer’s attention.
Many of her watercolors are vividly colored such as her painting of orange and white koi swimming amid vibrantly colored water lilies in a pond. In others, such as a nesting hummingbird, she uses a limited color palette to create a feeling.
Painting brings her joy in numerous ways. Among them are the “peacefulness of quietly” painting in her studio, meeting and learning from the “limitless number of artists willing to share their insight,” passing on her knowledge to those who are curious about her work and making “many friends along the way.”
Her website organizes her paintings into the categories of birds, flowers and landscapes, owls, hummingbirds and wildlife. In most of the paintings, she is sharing what she enjoys observing from the cabin, she and her husband own at Lake Almanor, and in their Napa yard. All of her work reveals her love of nature.
Growing up in Marin with two older sisters, Pope was viewed as the “baby of the family” who did a “lot of drawing” as a child. An early influence in Pope’s artistic life came from her best friend’s mom, an artist who allowed Pope to do art with her.
As an adult, Pope went down numerous artistic paths including jewelry, needlework and music. It wasn’t until the early 2000s that Pope started painting with watercolors.
“By 2007, I finally felt as though I could call myself an artist,” Pope said. “I owe a great deal of my success to the guidance and support of numerous other local artists and the tremendous support and encouragement of my husband and family.”
These days, she is busy painting in her studio and making music. With her new-found extra time, Pope is getting back into playing the guitar, something she loved doing for many years but had abandoned long ago because there wasn’t enough time for both watercolors and guitar.
“I have forgotten so much about the guitar, but it is fun to rediscover it and play and sing again. Now, I’m trying to remember the chords,” Pope said, laughing.
Pope credits learning guitar to an “amazing” fourth-grade teacher who played guitar and also inspired his students toward both drawing and playing guitar.
“He would take us up to the hillside and allow us to pick one flower each and then draw it,” she said.
As she brushes up on her guitar skills, Pope is using the fourth-grade songbook with the 1960s songs and folk songs. She has always loved to sing so the purpose her guitar playing, she said, is to accompany her singing.
“The guitar is fun to pick up and play. I’m at an age now to sing my granddaughters to sleep,” she said.
Pope and her husband have both retired from their careers. He was a firefighter and she was a fitness instructor and personal trainer for 30 years. She taught a variety of fitness classes at Exertec Fitness Center and at Napa Valley College.
Her last 10 years as a fitness instructor overlapped with her involvement in art.
“I didn’t start painting until my kids were in high school,” she said.
When the pandemic is over, Pope wants to celebrate with her family and take a road trip.
In addition to her paintings, Pope sells a number of smaller handmade and commercial items with her images on them and was in “full swing” of making the products.
“I am still creating my own art gifts with my images,” she said.
There is a selection of her work at the Jessel Gallery in Napa and at the Blue Goose Gallery in Chester, California and at the Blue Moose Gallery in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Pope has recently added a new “page” called art gifts to her website. When you click on it, it takes you to her new Fine Art America website where you can find prints, masks, mugs, totes, journals and more with her artwork on them.
Watercolors Fine Art by Napa Valley artist Diane Pope can be reached at www.dianepope.com.
By clicking on the section of the website labeled “Watercolors by Diane Pope,” a visitor is sent to her Facebook page where they can more closely follow what she is doing.
