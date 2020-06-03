Artists in Residence: For Beverly Wilson and Carl Ciliax, the artists' journey continues

In 2013, he was commissioned to sculpt a monument for the historic city of Orland, California. His “Sagebrush and Silence” bronze was dedicated as the city’s first public art installation in the city center.

Celiax said he doesn’t think the pandemic has influenced him to take a new direction in his work but recently he has been inspired to create a new piece that is outside of his usual subject matter.

“I challenged myself to create a sculpture to represent the Napa Valley and decided on a composition of two vineyard workers at harvesting time,” Ciliax said. “It is a small piece, but I am really hoping to have the opportunity to have it cast life-size or larger for placement in a public space.”

“I feel the Napa Valley should have a monument to honor the workers who are the backbone of the wine industry,” he added.

His harvest workers, still in clay form, resemble the workers he and his life partner, Beverly Wilson, see working in the vineyard next door to them. Many of Wilson’s oil paintings also honor these workers.

In addition to the vineyard workers at harvest time, Ciliax has several other pieces in progress including a pronghorn antelope, a trout and two horses.