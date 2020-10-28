Artists respond to Covid-19: An online gallery from Arts Council Napa Valley

In September, the Arts Council Napa Valley (ACNV) invited local artists to share images of works they have created as they shelter at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

As the art began arriving, the ACNV posted then in an online gallery an Instagram.

“During this unprecedented time in history, it’s important to recognize and preserve the work born from its challenges, representing the change to all of our daily lives,” said ACNV Executive Director Chris DeNatale.

The virtual gallery features work from professional artists across Napa County, from photography to ceramics. The pieces reflect the mindset of not only the artists themselves, but those shared with the local and global community during such an unprecedented event, DeNatale said.

"The pieces featured in this virtual gallery cover many different themes, styles, and media to show the diversity of what art means to our community during such a difficult time," De Natale said. "We hope that this gallery will serve as a platform for Napa County community members to share creativity, process current events, and later reflect upon the past through the eyes of local artists."

He added, "The work is impressive and healing and deserves to be seen by a wide audience."